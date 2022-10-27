Modern Warfare 2 stuck on installing? Here’s what to do

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has officially launched in certain countries across the world, but some people are getting stuck on the installation process for the game. Infinity Ward’s highly anticipated Call of Duty title allowed users to pre-install the game a day in advance but players are still having issues with installing the over 120-gigabyte game.

The problem has been seen on all platforms, including Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. Depending on which platform players are on, the loading times and download size may vary. Users have reported the download size on consoles to be over 150 GBs total while PC sizes carry in the low 60 GBs.

Stuck loading on MW2? Here is how to fix the problem.

The solution for the installing bug was addressed by Infinity Ward early this morning when the game went live in New Zealand and thousands of players logged on for the first time. According to Infinity Ward, the solution can be fixed by opening the settings and backing out. This can be done in a variety of ways depending on which platform the player is on but can typically be accessed by pressing the options button.

PlayStation players encountering a locked game tile or issue accessing campaign early access should open QUICK SETTINGS (options button) — and then back out.



This will trigger a return to the correct menu. This will be addressed in an upcoming update. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 26, 2022

Another solution is for players to restart their console or PC and reload into the installing screen. This can be irritating but players have struggled to find success by just restarting the game itself. It appears that a fresh restart of the platform is the best way to go if the setting issue does not work.

After issues with installing MW2 surfaced, Infinity Ward released a patch that it claims has fixed the problem overall. Double-check that the patch has been installed before attempting to install MW2.

“This issue has been resolved with an update,” Infinity Ward said. “Please restart your game client.”