Minnesota RØKKR take down Los Angeles Thieves 3-2 in Call of Duty League Stage 4 group play

In the Los Angeles Thieves’ first match with both Huke and SlasheR in the starting lineup, the Minnesota RØKKR spoiled the Thieves’ honeymoon with a 3-2 win in Friday’s Call of Duty League matchup.

Minnesota clinched the win in a round 11 in game five Miami Search and Destroy in an incredibly entertaining series. No member of the ROKKR had a positive K/D throughout the series. Standy and Attach led the way with 0.96 and 0.92 K/Ds, respectively. With their win, Minnesota locks in a spot in the winners bracket of next week’s Stage Four Major, the CDL’s first LAN event in more than a year.

For Los Angeles, a team that must be tired of moral victories, they have to be happy with their performance. The Thieves had flashes of brilliance as they out-slayed Minnesota by a tune of 34 kills and took the series to a fifth map in their first game with this roster. They looked flat out dominant at times in what Thieves’ fans hope is a sign of things to come.

SlasheR, who had been benched earlier in the year, had an outstanding performance in the kills department with a 1.43 K/D. Huke, who also rejoined the Thieves’ starting lineup after being benched, posted a 1.05 K/D. Kenny also proved to be excellent with a 1.22 K/D.

Minnesota finishes up group play with the league’s best team, Atlanta FaZe, tomorrow at 3:30pm CT. The Thieves will take on OpTic Chicago, coming off a upset loss to Seattle, on Sunday at 5pm CT, the last CDL series before the Major kicks off next week.