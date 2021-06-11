Minnesota RØKKR take down Los Angeles Thieves 3-2 in Call of Duty League Stage 4 group play

Minnesota prevailed in the 11th round of the fifth game.

Photo by Jordan Reed via EsportsNation

In the Los Angeles Thieves’ first match with both Huke and SlasheR in the starting lineup, the Minnesota RØKKR spoiled the Thieves’ honeymoon with a 3-2 win in Friday’s Call of Duty League matchup. 

Minnesota clinched the win in a round 11 in game five Miami Search and Destroy in an incredibly entertaining series. No member of the ROKKR had a positive K/D throughout the series. Standy and Attach led the way with 0.96 and 0.92 K/Ds, respectively. With their win, Minnesota locks in a spot in the winners bracket of next week’s Stage Four Major, the CDL’s first LAN event in more than a year. 

For Los Angeles, a team that must be tired of moral victories, they have to be happy with their performance. The Thieves had flashes of brilliance as they out-slayed Minnesota by a tune of 34 kills and took the series to a fifth map in their first game with this roster. They looked flat out dominant at times in what Thieves’ fans hope is a sign of things to come.

SlasheR, who had been benched earlier in the year, had an outstanding performance in the kills department with a 1.43 K/D. Huke, who also rejoined the Thieves’ starting lineup after being benched, posted a 1.05 K/D. Kenny also proved to be excellent with a 1.22 K/D. 

Minnesota finishes up group play with the league’s best team, Atlanta FaZe, tomorrow at 3:30pm CT. The Thieves will take on OpTic Chicago, coming off a upset loss to Seattle, on Sunday at 5pm CT, the last CDL series before the Major kicks off next week.