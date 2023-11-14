Major MW3 Zombies oversight is throwing players into story missions without notice

Modern Warfare 3’s issues just keep mounting as players have now discovered entire lobbies can forcefully be pulled into MW Zombies story missions, even if they don’t want to play them.

If any player in the lobby has completed Act One of the MW3’s new Zombies mode, they can access story missions on the open map and pull you into them no questions asked—and it’s not just a squad, but the entire lobby.

Players are calling out the developers over what definitely feels like a bug with how Zombies’ story missions operate. At least, here’s hoping it’s a bug—otherwise, it’s a massive oversight by the team behind the game mode.

The post contains a video showing a player minding their own business, completing assorted zombie tasks when suddenly they’re met with a loading screen for a story-mode mission. At first, it seemed like only squad members were pulled into the story mission by randoms, but it turns out it’s actually a lot worse.

Someone randomly accessing a story mode mission on the open map can put a stop to the entire lobby. It seems to be affecting solo players the most as the feature throws everyone into separate instances, meaning no teaming up for the lone wolf.

Another player entered a different lobby as a solo player before, midway through completing their own missions, and was dragged into the “Save Jansen” mission they had competed the day prior. “The quality of Activision QA will never for a single day not continue to astound me,” the player said.

Developers Sledgehammer Games acknowledged the issue on their Trello board, where the MW3 devs post all the known bugs and assign them priority levels. “Players who are eligible for a Story Mission but do not participate in the Story Mission Exfil are automatically queued into the story if a different squad initiates it,” the Trello card reads.

It’s good to know that the developers are already out on rooting out this unique and, for some, game-breaking problem. Imagine getting a ton of good loot and getting yoinked from your game before reaching the exfil and banking all the goodies. Yeah, it’s not exactly a pleasant way to lose progress.

At any rate, here’s hoping that the devs will fix it alongside all the other (numerous) bugs plaguing the latest CoD installment.