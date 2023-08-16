How to watch ‘Who is the King’ $150K Call of Duty tournament: CDL pros vs. Warzone streamers

Who will wear the crown and win the cash?

Fans have been arguing for years about who’s better at Call of Duty, CoD League pros or Warzone creators? Now, we should finally get an answer in the “Who is the King” Series, and the prize will be a big bag of cash and bragging rights for all time.

The Who is the King $150,000 Series features CDL pros teaming up with and against Warzone streamers in both Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 competitive matches over the course of two weeks.

If you’ve ever wanted to see CDL studs like Shotzzy and Arcitys take on Warzone superstars like DiazBiffle or Almxnd, this will be your chance to see them go head-to-head in both battle royale and CDL competition.

Here’s how and when to tune in for the star-studded CoD event.

How to watch the $150K ‘Who is the King’ Warzone tournament

TIME TO CROWN THE KING 👑



❗️️CDL PROS vs WARZONE CREATORS

❗️️5 EVENTS

❗️️$150K Prizing



Who will take home the crown? Action kicks off on August 16th at 12PM PT.



https://t.co/VNfw2Es38K pic.twitter.com/73d47oOwlL — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) August 11, 2023

The tournament begins on Aug. 16 at 2pm CT on the Call of Duty Twitch channel, and it will continue at the same time on Aug. 18, Aug. 23, Aug. 25, and Sept. 1 in a big finale event with over $70,000 on the line.

“‘Who is the King’ will finally settle the age-old debate of who are the true champions of Call of Duty,” Activision said. “Modern Warfare pros, with their fancy strategy and elite tactics, or the crazy Warzone creators that entertain their way to wins?”

The time for talk is over. The tournament begins soon, and winners will be crowned, along with some sweet money to earn along the way.

CoD ‘Who is the King’ prize pool

There’s a total of $150,000 on the line in the five-part series, with each event having its own prize pool. Who will take home the lion’s share of the money this time around?

Aug. 16 and 23: Warzone Kill Race – $20,000 each

Warzone Kill Race – Aug. 18 and 25: CDL format S&D and Hardpoint – $20,000 each

CDL format S&D and Hardpoint – Sept. 1: Warzone and CDL format – $70,000

CoD ‘Who is the King’ participants

Both the CDL and Warzone streaming community will be well-represented in the event. Players from several teams and Warzone streamers from across the spectrum will be showing up to show out on the big stage.

Here’s who will be teaming up and looking to take down the opposition while earning some cash:

CDL pros

Shotzzy

Abezy

Asim

iLLeY

Cellium

Arcitys

Capsidal

Blazt

Warzone creators

DiazBiffle

Newbz

Sage

Shifty

Cely

Almxnd

Lymax

ScummN

