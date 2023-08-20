How to watch the WSOW London Global Final

Lots of money is on the line in London.

The World Series of Warzone (WSOW) Global Final in London is fast approaching, meaning the very best Call of Duty battle royale players from around the world will soon go head-to-head on LAN.

The WSOW 2023 finals will pit 50 of the best trios in Warzone against each other, serving as the culmination of several months of regional competitions. In case you haven’t been following, the road to London began back in April with the online North American and European Stage One qualifiers.

With each subsequent step, the number of teams advancing decreased, leading us to 20 NA, 20 EU, three Mexican, two Brazilian, and one team each from Latin American North (LATAM N), Latin America South (LATAM S), Asia, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

These 150 players will compete for the lion’s share of $500,000 before wrapping up festivities with every player fighting for themselves and $100,000 in the SoloYolo.

WSOW Global Final date and time

The WSOW 2023 Global Final will take place in London at the Copper Box Arena on Saturday, Sept. 16. The finals will begin at approximately 2:30pm BST or 8:30am CT, according to Eventbrite. I’ve included a countdown below to make time conversion a little easier.

WSOW 2023 final stream

If the online WSOW tournaments are any indication, the WSOW Global Final should be streamed on the official Call of Duty Twitch and YouTube channels.

