How to watch $100,000 CDL Resurgence Rebirth Island Warzone tournament: Teams, prizing, schedule, and more

Rebirth Island will play host to some of the biggest names in Call of Duty this weekend. The Call of Duty League’s Resurgence: Rebirth Island tournament is kicking off with $100,000 on the line.

All 12 of the CDL’s teams will be represented, with a combination of pros, content creators, streamers, or general Warzone beasts rounding out their squads. The other eight teams playing in the finals have qualified for the event through online qualifiers.

All of the teams will drop in and try to rack up high scores with kill counts on Rebirth Island, Warzone’s smaller, close-quarters map. With Resurgence rules active, players will respawn so long as their teammates stay alive, so the action will be intense and parachuting players will be getting gunned down out of the skies with swiftness.

Here’s everything you need to know about the CDL Resurgence: Rebirth Island tournament.

How to watch CDL Resurgence: Rebirth Island

The tournament will be broadcast on YouTube.com/CODLeague, with analysis, casting, and multiple perspectives being shown. The show begins on Sunday, April 24, at 11am CT, and the games will likely last throughout the day.

CDL Resurgence: Rebirth Island scoring

Each kill: 1 CDLR Point

1 CDLR Point First place: x2 Multiplier

x2 Multiplier Second and third place: x1.5 Multiplier

x1.5 Multiplier Fourth through 10th place: x1 Multiplier

CDL Resurgence: Rebirth Island prize pool

Placement Prize money per team Prize money per player First $30,000 $7,500 Second $20,000 $5,000 Third $15,000 $3,750 Fourth $10,000 $2,500 Fifth $5,000 $1,250 Sixth $4,000 $1,000 Seventh $4,000 $1,000 Eighth $4,000 $1,000 Ninth $4,000 $1,000 10th $4,000 $1,000

CDL Resurgence: Rebirth Island teams

Los Angeles Thieves

Tommey

Rated

Almond

Newbz

London Royal Ravens

Jukeyz

Gismo

Afro

Nastie

New York Subliners

zSmit

Aydan

DillLive

Knight

Atlanta FaZe

SuperEv

FaZe Booya

Swagg

Biffle

OpTic Texas

SebasBaron

Holly

ZLaner

Karma

Toronto Ultra

Heisman

Chrxnicle

Overgirl

Royalize

Los Angeles Guerrillas

Apathy

HusKerrs

Unrational

ScummN

Minnesota RØKKR

Loony

Standy

Priestahh

Blazt

Florida Mutineers

Willett

Davpadie

Vivid

Skyz

Seattle Surge

kenzrosey

Braalik

exzachtt

ForeignJase

Paris Legion

skullface

WarsZ

Ottereyes

Validhands

Boston Breach

Coach Zed

Capsidal

Methodz

Censor

Grev&Co

Grev

Luxecution

PRAY3RS

TorronixTV

TiberiousKhan

XenoN

EyeQew

picNICK

Nickool

Dad Bods

Ebatez

Ryda

Djmas23

Finessen

Haha

Knofoe

Sinycity

cEighth

OhItsArbiter

Team Diverge

AlohaMy

Deniro

IntenseV0

Tblickey

Underrated

Rumblex1

LvkaTTV

Jony2kk

Devo

JackalGetsCarried

Jackal

Jonnybro23

Drifts

Slimeydookie

GOATs