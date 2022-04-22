How to watch $100,000 CDL Resurgence Rebirth Island Warzone tournament: Teams, prizing, schedule, and more

Rebirth Island will play host to some of the biggest names in Call of Duty this weekend. The Call of Duty League’s Resurgence: Rebirth Island tournament is kicking off with $100,000 on the line.
All 12 of the CDL’s teams will be represented, with a combination of pros, content creators, streamers, or general Warzone beasts rounding out their squads. The other eight teams playing in the finals have qualified for the event through online qualifiers.
All of the teams will drop in and try to rack up high scores with kill counts on Rebirth Island, Warzone’s smaller, close-quarters map. With Resurgence rules active, players will respawn so long as their teammates stay alive, so the action will be intense and parachuting players will be getting gunned down out of the skies with swiftness.
Here’s everything you need to know about the CDL Resurgence: Rebirth Island tournament.
How to watch CDL Resurgence: Rebirth Island
The tournament will be broadcast on YouTube.com/CODLeague, with analysis, casting, and multiple perspectives being shown. The show begins on Sunday, April 24, at 11am CT, and the games will likely last throughout the day.
CDL Resurgence: Rebirth Island scoring
- Each kill: 1 CDLR Point
- First place: x2 Multiplier
- Second and third place: x1.5 Multiplier
- Fourth through 10th place: x1 Multiplier
CDL Resurgence: Rebirth Island prize pool
|Placement
|Prize money per team
|Prize money per player
|First
|$30,000
|$7,500
|Second
|$20,000
|$5,000
|Third
|$15,000
|$3,750
|Fourth
|$10,000
|$2,500
|Fifth
|$5,000
|$1,250
|Sixth
|$4,000
|$1,000
|Seventh
|$4,000
|$1,000
|Eighth
|$4,000
|$1,000
|Ninth
|$4,000
|$1,000
|10th
|$4,000
|$1,000
CDL Resurgence: Rebirth Island teams
Los Angeles Thieves
- Tommey
- Rated
- Almond
- Newbz
London Royal Ravens
- Jukeyz
- Gismo
- Afro
- Nastie
New York Subliners
- zSmit
- Aydan
- DillLive
- Knight
Atlanta FaZe
- SuperEv
- FaZe Booya
- Swagg
- Biffle
OpTic Texas
- SebasBaron
- Holly
- ZLaner
- Karma
Toronto Ultra
- Heisman
- Chrxnicle
- Overgirl
- Royalize
Los Angeles Guerrillas
- Apathy
- HusKerrs
- Unrational
- ScummN
Minnesota RØKKR
- Loony
- Standy
- Priestahh
- Blazt
Florida Mutineers
- Willett
- Davpadie
- Vivid
- Skyz
Seattle Surge
- kenzrosey
- Braalik
- exzachtt
- ForeignJase
Paris Legion
- skullface
- WarsZ
- Ottereyes
- Validhands
Boston Breach
- Coach Zed
- Capsidal
- Methodz
- Censor
Grev&Co
- Grev
- Luxecution
- PRAY3RS
- TorronixTV
TiberiousKhan
- XenoN
- EyeQew
- picNICK
- Nickool
Dad Bods
- Ebatez
- Ryda
- Djmas23
- Finessen
Haha
- Knofoe
- Sinycity
- cEighth
- OhItsArbiter
Team Diverge
- AlohaMy
- Deniro
- IntenseV0
- Tblickey
Underrated
- Rumblex1
- LvkaTTV
- Jony2kk
- Devo
JackalGetsCarried
- Jackal
- Jonnybro23
- Drifts
- Slimeydookie
GOATs
- FaZe Bloo
- Luvey
- zepti
- Lonnerdd