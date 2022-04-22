How to watch $100,000 CDL Resurgence Rebirth Island Warzone tournament: Teams, prizing, schedule, and more

CDL pros are dropping in.

Image via Activision

Rebirth Island will play host to some of the biggest names in Call of Duty this weekend. The Call of Duty League’s Resurgence: Rebirth Island tournament is kicking off with $100,000 on the line.

All 12 of the CDL’s teams will be represented, with a combination of pros, content creators, streamers, or general Warzone beasts rounding out their squads. The other eight teams playing in the finals have qualified for the event through online qualifiers.

All of the teams will drop in and try to rack up high scores with kill counts on Rebirth Island, Warzone’s smaller, close-quarters map. With Resurgence rules active, players will respawn so long as their teammates stay alive, so the action will be intense and parachuting players will be getting gunned down out of the skies with swiftness.

Here’s everything you need to know about the CDL Resurgence: Rebirth Island tournament.

How to watch CDL Resurgence: Rebirth Island

The tournament will be broadcast on YouTube.com/CODLeague, with analysis, casting, and multiple perspectives being shown. The show begins on Sunday, April 24, at 11am CT, and the games will likely last throughout the day.

CDL Resurgence: Rebirth Island scoring

  • Each kill: 1 CDLR Point
  • First place: x2 Multiplier
  • Second and third place: x1.5 Multiplier
  • Fourth through 10th place: x1 Multiplier

CDL Resurgence: Rebirth Island prize pool

PlacementPrize money per teamPrize money per player
First$30,000$7,500
Second$20,000$5,000
Third$15,000$3,750
Fourth$10,000$2,500
Fifth$5,000$1,250
Sixth$4,000$1,000
Seventh$4,000$1,000
Eighth$4,000$1,000
Ninth$4,000$1,000
10th$4,000$1,000

CDL Resurgence: Rebirth Island teams

Los Angeles Thieves

  • Tommey
  • Rated
  • Almond
  • Newbz

London Royal Ravens

  • Jukeyz
  • Gismo
  • Afro
  • Nastie

New York Subliners

  • zSmit
  • Aydan
  • DillLive
  • Knight

Atlanta FaZe

  • SuperEv
  • FaZe Booya
  • Swagg
  • Biffle

OpTic Texas

  • SebasBaron
  • Holly
  • ZLaner
  • Karma

Toronto Ultra

  • Heisman
  • Chrxnicle
  • Overgirl
  • Royalize

Los Angeles Guerrillas

  • Apathy
  • HusKerrs
  • Unrational
  • ScummN

Minnesota RØKKR

  • Loony
  • Standy
  • Priestahh
  • Blazt

Florida Mutineers

  • Willett
  • Davpadie
  • Vivid
  • Skyz

Seattle Surge

  • kenzrosey
  • Braalik
  • exzachtt
  • ForeignJase

Paris Legion

  • skullface
  • WarsZ
  • Ottereyes
  • Validhands

Boston Breach

  • Coach Zed
  • Capsidal
  • Methodz
  • Censor

Grev&Co

  • Grev
  • Luxecution
  • PRAY3RS
  • TorronixTV

TiberiousKhan

  • XenoN
  • EyeQew
  • picNICK
  • Nickool

Dad Bods

  • Ebatez
  • Ryda
  • Djmas23
  • Finessen

Haha

  • Knofoe
  • Sinycity
  • cEighth
  • OhItsArbiter

Team Diverge

  • AlohaMy
  • Deniro
  • IntenseV0
  • Tblickey

Underrated

  • Rumblex1
  • LvkaTTV
  • Jony2kk
  • Devo

JackalGetsCarried

  • Jackal
  • Jonnybro23
  • Drifts
  • Slimeydookie

GOATs

  • FaZe Bloo
  • Luvey
  • zepti
  • Lonnerdd