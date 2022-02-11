How to unlock the Whitley LMG in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

Season two of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone is here, and there’s a new light machine gun for players to enjoy in the battle pass. It’s called the Whitley, and it’s a beast.

“The Whitley represents one of the first machine guns ever used in warfare, rivaling its Battle Pass brother for a strong mid- to long-range tool across all three game modes,” Activision said.

The Whitley is described as a “heavy long-range machine gun, cumbersome but consistent,” so don’t be looking to run and gun with this thing unless you spec it out for movement entirely. It seems built for mounting up and holding down the trigger as you let out your most primal war scream.

“Despite its age, this LMG is highly customizable, and even in its base form it plays a niche role with the best damage per shot compared to its four Vanguard competitors,” Activision said. “In Multiplayer, you may need only two shots out of its 80-round magazine to down an enemy, but only if one is a headshot. And although its slow fire rate can annoy impatient Operators, its low recoil can quickly eliminate targets. This predictable pattern keeps it steady when firing out to the second-best effective range in its class, so long as the Operator adjusts accordingly.”

Here’s how to unlock the Whitley during season two.

How to unlock the Whitley LMG in Vanguard and Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

During season two, the Whitley LMG is unlockable at tier 31 of the battle pass. The grind to unlock the gun can be hastened by purchasing the second option of the pass, which includes 25 tier unlocks. Otherwise, players will need to play Vanguard or Warzone to level up the battle pass and reach tier 31 to gain access to the new LMG.

Once season two is over, Activision will add a new challenge to unlock it in both games for those who may have missed out on the battle pass. Check back here for more information once the new challenge becomes available.