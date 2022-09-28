How to unlock the Lienna 57 in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard

The end is nigh for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone.

Not really. The game’s aren’t going anywhere, but there’s definitely going to be a mass exodus of players from both games into both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in a little over a month.

Fans of both games have one last morsel of fun to enjoy, however, with the Last Stand midseason update that dropped today. Along with a new map in Vanguard and some changes in Warzone, there are two new weapons to unlock in both games—and one of them is the Lienna 57 light machine gun.

The Lienna is described as a “compact LMG” that is “capable of high accuracy during sustained fire at short to medium ranges,” according to the weapon’s in-game description.

“An LMG configured for midrange play, the Lienna 57 favors stability over speed, remaining on target through prolonged fire,” Activision said. “As more attachments become available, the weapon can be configured for snappier midrange play or it can be extended into a longer ranged powerhouse.”

Here’s how to get the new LMG for your own loadouts.

How to unlock the Lienna 57 in Warzone and Vanguard

Screengrab via Activision

The in-game challenge to unlock the new light machine gun is as follows:

Get 15 long-range kills.

It’s a simple one. You can use any weapon, in either game, in any game mode to get these kills, so you just need to focus on killing enemies at further distances. This can be done with sniper rifles, assault rifles, and anything in between, so focus on keeping your enemies at range and gun them down 15 times.

If challenges aren’t your thing, you can spend some hard-earned cash on unlocking the gun in due time.

“Unlock the Lienna 57 and BP50 by completing their in-game challenges or by purchasing new Store Bundles, which will be released later in the season and will feature Weapon Blueprints from the weapons’ families,” Activision said.