How to play MW3 for free during 2023 holiday season

One last chance before making your holiday wishlist.

Sledgehammer Games announced a MW3 free trial today, perfectly scheduled before people purchase last-minute holiday presents.

Plenty of players purchased Modern Warfare 3 on release day (Nov. 10), but a large wave of CoD community members flood servers every year after finding the game among their holiday presents. These players are commonly referred to as “Christmas noobs” as they find themselves well behind the eight ball when they first log in.

The MW3 devs plan on adding more “Christmas noobs” this year by giving players a chance to test out the game before deciding if they want to ask for it as a gift or purchase it for their friends or family.

Here is everything you need to know about taking advantage of Modern Warfare 3’s free trial period.

How to access Modern Warfare 3 free trial

Activision announced an MW3 free trial that starts on Dec. 14 and ends on Dec. 18.

Here is every playlist included in the free trial period.

Rustment 24/7 (Shipment and Rust)

War Mode

6v6 Moshpit

Ground War

Modern Warfare Zombies

Players won’t be able to try out every multiplayer map, but Highrise, Meat, Afghan, and Terminal will be available to test in the 6v6 Moshpit playlist. The game modes for this set of maps include Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Kill Confirmed, and Domination.

All three Ground War maps (Levin Resort, Orlov Military Base, and Popov Power) will be available to try a match on, too.

The devs did not mention how much of the Zombies game mode players will have access to, but free-to-play Warzone players will already be familiar with the map.