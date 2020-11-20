How to get the Nuketown Weapon Bundle in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

All of your Nuketown flashbacks will become a reality once again.

From an outsider’s perspective, the Call of Duty franchise may look repetitive, in terms of mechanics, but the game introduces new features with each release. Aside from new game modes like the series’ take on the battle royale genre, maps are also another vital factor that keeps the game fresh.

No matter how many new maps enter the world ıf CoD, some legendary ones will always live in the fans’ hearts. Introduced in Black Ops, Nuketown quickly became one of the fan-favorite maps and even made appearances in CoD: Online and Mobile.

While the original Nuketown won’t be making an appearance in Black Ops Cold War, a new take on it with the same characteristics will be available on Nov. 24. Nuketown ’84 won’t be dropping silently onto the live servers, however, since it’ll come bearing gifts for players who’ve been and are looking to enjoy Black Ops Cold War.

Here’s how you can claim the Nuketown Weapon Bundle in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Redeeming the Nuketown Weapon Bundle is relatively straightforward. Every player who’s logged into the game, starting from its launch on Nov. 13 until Nov. 20, will automatically receive the Nuketown Weapon Bundle without needing to do anything extra.

The bundle will be added to the accounts of every eligible player on Nov. 20, 2pm CT. This means that you’ll get your hands on the bundle before Nuketown ’84 releases on Nov. 24.

Any newcomers to the game can take a deep breath since Activision is looking to make the Nuketown Weapon Bundle available with every purchase of Black Ops Cold War until Dec. 4 at 4am CT.

What’s inside the Nuketown Weapon Bundle in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

The Nuketown Weapon Bundle features a total of 10 items.

“Last Stop” Epic Shotgun Blueprint This configuration features a 21.6″ Paratrooper Barrel, a six RND Tube Magazine, a Milstop Reflex Optic, and a Commando Assembly Stock. Combining these attachments will give your shotguns a faster fire rate, a longer damage range, and increased ammo, alongside other small buffs.



Six Weapon Charms Weapon Charms are a great way to give your weapons more personality. These six charms include Chad, Thad, Vlad, Karen, Sharon, Bobbi McDaren, which Nuketown enthusiasts will appreciate.



“Test Subjects” Sticker Test Subjects is an intimidating sticker that can be used on most of your arsenal through the Gunsmith.



“Nuketown Legend” Emblem and “Omnibus” Calling Card It wouldn’t be a complete bundle with a way of making your profile look better, and these calling cards are perfect for introducing yourself as a Nuketown master.



All the items inside the bundle will also be available in Warzone after the game makes its transition on Dec. 10.