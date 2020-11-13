How split-screen coop works in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War–Multiplayer, Zombies, Campaign

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is finally here, and it’s possible for you to grab a friendly to firefight through enemies on the same screen.

Not all game modes are created equal, however. If you are planning an old-school couch coop party with your gaming buddies, here’s what you need to know about how split-screen coop capabilities work in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Multiplayer

Yes, split-screen coop works for two players, both online and offline.

There are options for both vertical and horizontal split-screen options. Both options will reduce screen real estate, however, introducing black bars on the left and right or top and bottom respectively.

Zombies

As of version 1.04 of Black Ops Cold War, split-screen coop for Zombies isn’t working.

When booting into the game mode online, an option to add a second controller exists. If you do so, however, the game will fail to launch, rendering this option impossible for the time being.

Hopefully, this means that the option will become a possibility when the next patch comes out, rather than being an unintended bug.

Split-screen coop doesn’t seem to be available at all for offline Zombies, unfortunately.

Campaign

The campaign is a strict single-player experience.

It’s a good time to catch up with some familiar faces like Black Ops veterans Frank Woods and Alex Mason, but your real-life buddies won’t be able to undertake the mission with you.