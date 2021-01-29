Here’s the code to open Call of Duty: Warzone’s Park bunker

In Call of Duty: Warzone, those with the best loot often win the most games.

Loadouts are filled with players' preferred weapons and perks, but in the early game, it's all about what you find on the map. This is where ground loot can be helpful. If you want the best loot right at the start of a match, though, the bunkers are the spot for you.

Bunkers are placed all around Verdansk. If you know the codes to enter them, you can head inside for a bunch of high-tier loot. This loot can help win more gunfights, especially if you land there immediately.

One of the bunkers on Verdansk can be found near the Park point of interest at the southernmost point of the map. You can drop there or head there later on and find some sweet, sweet loot with the proper code.

Screengrab via Activision

Here's the code to open the Park bunker in Warzone.

Warzone Park bunker code

The bunker is found south of the Park point of interest at the southern tip of the map. The entrance is found along the rock wall that's next to the road that moves along the southern part of Verdansk.

Head to the keypad next to the bunker door and enter the code 60274513. Go inside, enjoy the loot that you find, and chase down that Warzone win.