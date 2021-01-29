Here’s the code to open Call of Duty: Warzone’s Farmland bunker

In Call of Duty: Warzone, loot is the name of the game.

Loadouts are filled with players' preferred weapons and perks, but in the early game, it's all about what you find on the map. This is where ground loot can be helpful. But if you want the best loot right at the outset of the match, bunkers are the perfect places to go.

Bunkers are placed all around the map of Verdansk and if you know the codes to enter them, you can head inside for a bunch of high-tier loot. This loot can help turn the tide of battle, especially if you land there immediately.

One of the bunkers on Verdansk can be found in the Farmland point-of-interest on the far east side of the map. You can drop there or head there later on and find some sweet, sweet loot with the proper code.

Screengrab via Activision

Here's the code to enter the Farmland bunker in Warzone.

Warzone Farmland bunker code

Enter the large building in the center of Krovnik Farmland. You'll see a plain-looking door beside the stairs with a keypad next to it. Enter the code 49285163 in the keypad and enjoy the loot you find inside.