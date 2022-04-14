Godzilla, other monsters may be coming in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific season 3

Fans got their first look at season three of Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific, which contains cryptic hints at new dangers on the horizon, and other teasers seem to hint at Godzilla or other monsters appearing.

The season three trailer gave fans a new look at the upcoming season and revealed it will be released on April 27. The Nazis set off Nebula bombs in multiple locations around the world, including Caldera. While this is already a significant issue, the narrator also said the Nazis had “unwittingly shaken something awake, something far more powerful and fearsome than anything we could ever hope to comprehend.”

Task Force Harpy have discovered treasure troves of classified arms. The truth will soon be unearthed. pic.twitter.com/1efe4Hm7JF — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 13, 2022

We've uncovered a device broadcasting a mysterious frequency from the cache. Further spectral analysis is needed to decipher the signal. Can any soldiers help? 🤔 🔊 pic.twitter.com/NxN4hrylOA — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 13, 2022

Another teaser plays a mysterious signal that reveals a hidden message when players ran it through the audio program Audacity: “Monsters are real.” While this could mean several different things, the message could be referring to Godzilla and King Kong, as previous reports claim the two iconic characters could be coming to Warzone.

In February, leaker and writer Tom Henderson reported seeing two images showing the two massive monsters in action. One image showed King Kong fighting a WW2 plane while soldiers aimed their weapons at him, and the other showed “Godzilla destroying troops below with a bright blue beam.”

Godzilla and King Kong coming to Warzone has not been confirmed, but the latest teasers provide further evidence that the monsters might appear in season three.