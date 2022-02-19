Florida Mutineers topple Seattle Surge in impressive 3-0 performance

In one of the most surprising results to date in the 2022 Call of Duty League season, the Florida Mutineers stunned the previously undefeated Seattle Surge by a count of 3-0.

The match had an inauspicious start with the series’ first map, Bocage Hardpoint, being played twice after the Mutineers’ SMG player Vivid had technical difficulties that caused him to disconnect from the game. Seattle won the first map 250-236 before the CDL made the decision to have the game replayed. The second time around, Florida came out on top with a tone-setting 250-200 victory to take a one-game lead.

“If Reece was there during the map, we would have won that map,” Florida’s rookie AR Davpadie said after the match. “So we were very happy that the ruling went in our favor.”

Davpadie had one of his best series as a pro to date, posting a 1.20 K/D over the series’ three maps, including a dominant 8-1 performance on Berlin Search and Destroy in Florida’s 6-1 game two victory. Davpadie’s impact goes beyond the statistics, though. He is the Mutineers in-game leader as a first-year professional.

“It’s sometimes difficult. Because being a rookie and being the IGL, I’ve got to see my boundaries and let my teammates do what they do,” he said after the sweep. “But also, I’ve got to try dictating our game plan. So I’ve got to find a balance between forcing a game plan and also letting my teammates do their thing and be the stars they are.”

With the win, Florida finish the Major I qualifiers with a 2-3 record and head into next month’s Major tournament in Dallas with as much momentum as any team in the league. With their impressive victory, the Mutineers showed that despite their record below .500, they can compete with the best teams in the world. Florida will be back in action at the OpTic Texas-hosted Major I in early March.

For the first time this regular season, Seattle drop a series, and for the first time in 2022, the team looked mortal. The Surge rolled through every team they played on their way to a 3-0 record leading up to their matchup with Florida. Seattle looked to be off their game after having to replay Bocage Hardpoint, and once they lost that map, all momentum appeared to be gone.

Seattle have a chance to finish the Major I qualifiers on a high note when they take on the London Royal Ravens Sunday, Feb. 20, at 2pm CT.