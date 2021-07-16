Florida Mutineers take down Dallas Empire in CDL Stage 5 group play match

It looked like the Dallas Empire were well on their way to forcing a game five in their Call of Duty League Stage Five group play matchup with the Florida Mutineers today. But that’s when all hell broke loose.

Dallas and Florida both went back and forth with Hardpoint control during the last moments of map four, Garrison. The Empire regained control of the hill with the Mutineers two points from winning the map, but then Florida got in the point with Dallas just five seconds from the win. Florida’s last-ditch effort to hop on the Hardpoint ultimately gave them the map win and 3-1 series victory.

Pope @iLLeYYY locking it down to send us to map 4 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DAKCz6sYeY — Dallas Empire (@DallasEmpire) July 16, 2021

With this win, Florida start Stage Five group play with a 2-0 record and have a good chance at moving to 3-0 before their matchup with the Toronto Ultra on July 23. The Mutineers sit in eighth place in the overall CDL season standings and could jump both teams in front of them—Los Angeles Thieves and Minnesota RØKKR—with a good showing at the Stage Five Major later this month.

Neptune and Havok led the way for Florida today with 1.20 and 1.18 K/Ds throughout the series’ four maps.

Dallas, who came into Stage Five with a lot of momentum after an impressive showing in the Stage Four Major, have lost their first series in this stage after starting off 1-0. After falling behind in the series 2-0, the Empire staved off elimination with an impressive 3-1 win on Raid Control. Dallas played both Hardpoints competitively but weren’t able to close either out, losing both maps by a combined 12 points.

The Empire were outslayed in the series by Florida by 43 total kills.

Dallas will be back in action when they take on the RØKKR on July 18 at 5pm CT. Florida will play against tomorrow, July 17, at 2pm CT against the Los Angeles Guerrillas, who are 0-3 so far in Stage Five.