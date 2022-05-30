Florida Mutineers ‘defeat’ LA Thieves during double-edged CDL Major seeding match

The Florida Mutineers secure seventh seed at the Stage Three Major after a 3-0 win over Los Angeles Thieves and will play OpTic Texas in the opening match.

Both teams finished 2–3 during the Stage Three qualifiers and secured the winners bracket for the upcoming Major. But, thanks to a clean 3–0 sweep from OpTic Texas in their matchup against the L.A. Thieves, the teams would have to battle it out to determine which team got the seventh seed.

The loser would have to play Minnesota RØKKR, who had a perfect qualifier, while the winner would have to play OpTic Texas, who won the Stage One Major.

Bocage Hardpoint was the first match of this interesting best of three series and saw unusual guns be pulled out as a result. It isn’t odd for a Bocage Hardpoint to be decided by the timer instead of the scoreline and the case was the same here. Florida Mutineers were given the map win when the timer ran out after having a 176–168 scoreline. Despite having consistently poor performances earlier in the qualifiers, Kenny “Kenny” Williams walked away with the highest KD at a 1.29 with close to 40 kills. With the lead in the series, the Bocage Search and Destroy would be next.

this bocage has been a f*ckin struggle. pic.twitter.com/9CNzBYie1o — Mutineers (@Mutineers) May 30, 2022

While the first Bocage had been determined by the clock the Search and Destroy had more gameplay to watch. Florida took the first few rounds before allowing the Thieves to catch up to them. Even with four rounds, L.A. Thieves were unable to close out the Search and Destroy and handed series points over to Florida after a 6–4 loss on Bocage. Tuscan Control would be the third and final match of the series and had the Thieves taking the first round on offense before the Mutineers took back two rounds of their own to bring things to a round five in the control.

But, in the end, it was Florida that walked away with the fifth and final round in Control to win 3–0 and get that all-important seventh seed at the Stage Three Major.