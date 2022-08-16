Fastest TTK loadouts in Warzone

It is possible to modify weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone to make them more effective for you, but that can be a double-edged sword. Unless you know what you’re doing, you might end up with a worse weapon than if you hadn’t modified it. You need to keep an eye on a number of stats, such as accuracy, recoil, and damage, but there’s one thing you need to keep track of that isn’t a stat: time to kill (TTK).

TTK is essentially just how long it takes for you to load someone up with bullets before they die. Sometimes your enemy can kill you faster than you can kill them, even if you started shooting at the same time or even earlier. This is because their weapon has a lower TTK than yours. Your weapon will be useless if it has a long TTK, and you should modify every weapon so that it can kill your enemies quickly.

Below are some great loadouts you can use to lower your TTK and become unstoppable.

Cooper Carbine

The Cooper Carbine needs mods to make it efficient in TTK. That should be a downside, but because the loadout suits the weapon so well, it becomes a great contender for fast TTK. This is almost half a second to kill anyone at 30 meters, which isn’t very far, but this is not your primary weapon, so that’s okay. This is great for anyone playing with long-range weapons or snipers because it’s got very low recoil and is fast to take out and use. One of the best hip-fire rifles on this list for those who prefer fast and accurate hip-fire.

Perk 1 : Brace

: Brace Perk 2 : Fully Loaded

: Fully Loaded Optic : G16 2.5x

: G16 2.5x Stock : Cooper 45RS

: Cooper 45RS Magazine : 9mm 60 Round Drums

: 9mm 60 Round Drums Muzzle : MX Silencer

: MX Silencer Barrel : Gracey Rapid

: Gracey Rapid Underbarrel : m1941 Hand Stop

: m1941 Hand Stop Ammunition : Compressed Rounds

: Compressed Rounds Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Lovedrunk Melody

The Lovedrunk is a great sidearm to have for sniper support. It’s meant for mid-range fights and to get away quickly. With a Sniper, you won’t win most firefights, so this secondary weapon is meant to compensate for that. This loadout sacrifices accuracy and rage for mobility and control but is great at killing any enemies who are unfortunate enough not to keep up with you. Still, it’s incredibly reliable, has low recoil, and helps you set up fantastic kill streaks. If you need to, this can take out multiple enemies easily, but you’ll want to keep moving.

Perk 1 : Quick

: Quick Perk 2 : Fleet

: Fleet Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Stock : Removed Stock

: Removed Stock Magazine : 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags

: 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags Muzzle : Recoil Booster

: Recoil Booster Barrel : Bergstrom 17″ F3

: Bergstrom 17″ F3 Underbarrel : Mark VI Skeletal

: Mark VI Skeletal Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip: Taped Grip

AS 44

This won’t be a surprise because most players love the AS44, so it makes sense there is a loadout that makes the TTK low. Keep in mind that this isn’t the kind of gun you should run with if you haven’t used it before, it has a high drop-off and can be frustrating if you aren’t used to it. This is about medium in the TTK of this list, but it can accomplish this as far as 60 meters. Once you master it, the AS44 will most likely be one of your favorites in any firefight.

Perk 1 : Disable

: Disable Perk 2 : Fully Loaded

: Fully Loaded Optic : G16 2.5x

: G16 2.5x Stock : Kovalevskaya Custom

: Kovalevskaya Custom Magazine : 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags

: 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags Muzzle : MX Silencer

: MX Silencer Barrel : Kovalevskaya 615mm

: Kovalevskaya 615mm Underbarrel : Carver Foregrip

: Carver Foregrip Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Nikita AVT

The Nikita is one of the most versatile weapons in Warzone. Depending on your loadouts, you can make an SMG-AR hybrid, Sniper Support, and even long-range (if you get used to the drop-off). We’re making a medium-range Nikita you’d like to have in any build. This weapon has the lowest TTK on this list, getting as close to a half second as possible. You can achieve this TTK at up to 44 meters, so you can use this in a firefight if you need to. Obviously, you shouldn’t use this build for long range, as that should be expected with any sidearm, and don’t get too comfortable as this is only meant to support your primary weapon.

Perk 1 : Brace

: Brace Perk 2 : Fully Loaded

: Fully Loaded Optic : G16 2.5x

: G16 2.5x Stock : ZAC Padded

: ZAC Padded Magazine : 6.5 Sakura 60 Round Drums

: 6.5 Sakura 60 Round Drums Muzzle : MX Silencer

: MX Silencer Barrel : Empress 613mm BFA

: Empress 613mm BFA Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

M91

The M91 is more than just a bulky and deadly-looking weapon; you can modify it to be a highly effective weapon. It takes less than a second to kill enemies that are about 60 meters away, which is great for those firefights where you need to take out multiple enemies at once. It also doesn’t have high damage drop-off the further back you are, which most weapons do. As an LMG, you won’t need extra ammo since you’ll have more than enough, and the recoil isn’t too bad. Because it’s an LMG, it’s slower to aim and fire, so that’s to be expected. If you can get over the speed, you’ll be one of the best killers in your match.

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Optic : VLK 3.0x Optics

: VLK 3.0x Optics Laser : Tac Laser

: Tac Laser Barrel : M91 Heavy

: M91 Heavy Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Volkssturmgewehr

Volkssturmgewehr is a great weapon for TTK because it takes less than a second to kill your opponent At 40 meters, which is incredibly impressive. Since it’s smaller, you can use it for Sniper Support, hip fire, and mid-range shootouts. It is unreliable as a main weapon since it lacks the ammo capacity of most weapons. The best time to use this is when you’re close to the enemy because that’s when it shines. This is the best choice if you’re looking for something you can keep on the side to mow down enemies, but you’re not going to like it if you prefer rifles.

Perk 1 : Perfectionist

: Perfectionist Perk 2 : On-Hand

: On-Hand Magazine : 8mm Kurz 60 Round Drums/7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags (In Solos for better TTK)

: 8mm Kurz 60 Round Drums/7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags (In Solos for better TTK) Optic : G16 2.5x

: G16 2.5x Stock : Reisdorf 22V Adjustable

: Reisdorf 22V Adjustable Muzzle : Recoil Booster

: Recoil Booster Barrel : Krausnick 428mm 05V

: Krausnick 428mm 05V Underbarrel : M1930 Strife Angled

: M1930 Strife Angled Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Gargoyle

It would be weird to have a Call of Duty weapon list dedicated to weapons without at least one sniper rifle. The Gargoyle was meant to need multiple shots to kill, which explains why it’s so accurate and has so much control. This loadout, however, will also increase its damage, making it overpowered. Regardless of where you shoot from, this Sniper will kill your enemy, so the TTK is as fast as you can get a bullet in your opponent. Considering this loadout places damage so high, it doesn’t seem far-fetched that this rifle can kill any enemy with 400hp.

Perk 1 : Silent Focus

: Silent Focus Perk 2 : On Hand

: On Hand Stock : ZAC Custom MZ

: ZAC Custom MZ Magazine : 30-06 20 Round Mags

: 30-06 20 Round Mags Muzzle : Mercury Silencer

: Mercury Silencer Barrel : Kovalevskaya 820mm R1MN

: Kovalevskaya 820mm R1MN Underbarrel : Mark VI Skeletal

: Mark VI Skeletal Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip: Leather Grip

Grav

The Grav is like a Finn but as a sidearm. You should leave this for sniper support, as it is very effective at mid-range and has a lower TTK than the Finn. The downside is that it has the most recoil of any weapon on this list. It’s not unmanageable, but you’ll notice a difference when using it. Although its recoil isn’t as low as other side arms, you may find it more appealing. While the TTK goes up to almost an entire second if you use it for long-range shooting, it’s good to know you can rely on it if your sniper runs out of ammo.

Magazine : 50 Rnd

: 50 Rnd Optic : Axial Arms 3x

: Axial Arms 3x Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel : 21.3” Task Force

: 21.3” Task Force Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

FiNN

Another LMG that can reach low TTK is the Finn. It will take about a second to kill an enemy, but you can do this at all ranges. Despite lacking the scope, the LMG is as reliable as a sniper when it comes to killing your enemy. It is perfect in a firefight but even better when spotting someone in the sky or far into the distance. This is for players who are great at aiming and don’t need to worry about luck. With this loadout, you don’t have to worry about finding cover because it’s pretty devastating to armor, so you’ll kill your enemies before they kill you.

Perk : Sleight of Hand

: Sleight of Hand Stock : XRK Chainsaw

: XRK Chainsaw Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel : FTAC VC-8 Harrier Adverse

: FTAC VC-8 Harrier Adverse Laser: Tac Laser

Marco-5 Akimbo

To preface this, we’d like to point out that this is a hip fire weapon only, so the TTK is really dependent on every bullet making it into your enemy. The Akimbo perk will make things easier, but not so much that you won’t need to be close to your enemy for this to work. The best way to use this loadout is to have it as secondary and get right up to your enemy and take them out that way. Either way, hipfire is mostly accurate, so you may need to stop and readjust yourself every once in a while to maintain accuracy.