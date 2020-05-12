Fan-favorite game modes return in new Call of Duty playlist update

The changes bring some variety, no matter how minor they are.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s playlist update brought back fan-favorite maps, game modes, and other changes.

This week’s playlist features the return of Dirty Old Houseboat. Other changes include a modification to Gun Game Reloaded and the addition of Ground War.

Today’s playlist update for #ModernWarfare is out now across all platforms! 🚨

– Gun Game Reloaded has moved to the Quick Play Filter

– Replaced Boots on the Ground War with core Ground War

– Dirty Old Houseboat is back with Rust, Shipment, and Shoot House Mosh Pit game modes! — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) May 12, 2020

Infinity Ward posted the update on Twitter. The developer outlined three major changes for Modern Warfare. Gun Game Reloaded was moved to the Quick Play filter, allowing players to search for Gun Game Reloaded games. Gun Game Reloaded is a chaotic game mode, similar to Gun Game, where players have to get kills with each weapon blueprint before progressing.

Boots on the Ground was replaced with Ground War. The two modes are nearly the same. Ground War is a mode where players are limited to ground-based mobility, including vehicles. Boots on the Ground removes those vehicles, making players trek through the map and combat on foot.

The third update outlined by Infinity Ward is the return of Dirty Old Houseboat. This collection of three game modes take place on different, original maps. Rust, Shipment, and Shoot House Mosh Pit all return on their own maps in various shipyard like settings, hence the name. Dirty Old Houseboat joined the playlist in February as a reference to Modern Warfare’s original maps and popular Shoot the Ship game mode.

All three updates are now live in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

