Do CoD Points transfer to Modern Warfare 3?

What's the point if you can't use your Points?

For new operator skins, pay-to-win blueprints, and other cosmetic items, you need CoD Points (CP). But do your CoD Points from Modern Warfare 2 transfer over to Modern Warfare 3?

You can use CoD Points to purchase bundles and packs in Modern Warfare 3‘s store. These are not only purchasable but are also accumulated through MW3‘s battle pass. If you have points left over from MW2 and are worried if your hard-earned currency will remain from the older CoD game, we have the answers below to ease your mind.

Can you transfer CoD Points from MW2 to MW3?

Options bar on MW3 Main Menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Any CoD Points purchased on Call of Duty HQ games Modern Warfare I, II, III will carry over to the newest entry in the franchise. There’s also 1000 CoD Points for new Modern Warfare players. If you have moved from MW2 to MW3, all your accumulated points will transfer over to the new game. Bear in mind that you need to use the same Battle.net account across Modern Warfare games to add all accumulated or purchased points directly into MW3.

The CoD Store is accessible via Call of Duty HQ or inside Modern Warfare‘s main menu. Before you enter MW3, you can switch between the HQ, Battle Pass, and Store tabs on the top bar of the screen. You can see your accumulated CoD Points in the top-right corner of the Store screen or by clicking the Options button and cycling over to your Level Progression tab. The icon changes depending on your level.

CoD Point purchase screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go to the Store to purchase more CoD Points. Hit L3 on your controller to open your CoD balance and see all point bundles ranging from 200 CP to 21,000 CP available for purchase. These CoD Point bundles will take you to your platform’s Store.

Your points are usable on all Modern Warfare 3 game modes: Warzone, Zombies, and Multiplayer.