Dataminers figure out how many maps Modern Warfare 2 will have at launch

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now less than a week from its full release, and some players are already enjoying (or have already completed) the new game’s story campaign. But for most CoD players, the single-player campaign is just the side dish to the main course: multiplayer and all of its iterations.

MW2 will come with a score of multiplayer options and modes, including brand new modes like Raids and DMZ and the battle royale reboot Warzone 2.0. Now, dataminers could have found just how many maps players can expect to play on when the new game releases next week.

A report from Insider Gaming listed 16 multiplayer maps that will be included in MW2 at launch, including 11 six-vs-six maps and five large-scale maps to be used for the Invasion mode.

These maps will, of course, include several of the maps players fought their way through in the game’s open beta, including Farm 18 and Mercado, but there are also several maps that players haven’t gotten a look at that they’ll be able to look forward to as well. Judging by the names of the maps listed, these will continue to range in setting and terrain from urban and industrial settings, such as Crown Raceway and Zarqwa Hydroelectric, to desolate-sounding maps, such as Santa Seña Border Crossing.

Insider Gaming also notes that Crown Raceway is the new name of the Grand Prix map that was absent from the beta after fans saw content creators get to play around on the Singapore-inspired map. The news should be welcome to fans looking forward to playing the map after first seeing it teased but didn’t get their chance in the open beta.

All in all, this is about par for the course in terms of maps for a CoD title, but the news should still be welcome given the fact that so many new modes and Warzone 2.0 will also come out shortly, making this CoD one of the most content-heavy releases in recent memory for the series.