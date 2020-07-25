CouRage highlights new ping exploit in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone players have another exploit affecting their matches. Jack “CouRage” Dunlop uploaded a video yesterday evening explaining how a new ping glitch gives players an in-game version of wall hacks.

CouRage and his squad were playing a Warzone match when he experienced a new way to track enemies with an indefinite ping. When a player is pinged in Warzone, their location is highlighted with a red mark for a brief period. The new exploit allows players to continually ping the highlighted player which keeps the live ping going indefinitely.

This new tactic allowed CouRage and his teammates to constantly know the position of enemy players and provided a huge advantage in gunfights. The live ping shows an enemy’s exact location in a building, so CouRage was able to pre-fire positions or throw explosives in the perfect spot.

Multiple enemies can be pinged simultaneously, which means one player can constantly ping them on their maps while their teammates push and secure easy kills. The exploit helped CouRage and his team secure an easy victory, but he did explain how it is a significant problem for Warzone.

The new exploit gives players an unfair advantage that their enemies cannot counter. As long as one player is spamming the live ping on their map, their entire team will always know an enemy’s location.

The glitch is not currently listed on the Infinity Ward Trello board, but the easy exploit will likely be fixed in a future update.