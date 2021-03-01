Controller preferences and settings for all Call of Duty League players

Battle Beaver remains on top as the most preferred controller in the Call of Duty League.

Battle Beaver has the most preferred controller in competitive Call of Duty yet again, despite Scuf Gaming being an official partner of the Call of Duty League and having separate sponsorships with multiple teams and players.

Over the last two weeks, I've compiled a list of controller preferences, controller settings, Kontrol Freek preferences, and Field of View settings for every player I could find.

Based on this list, the most popular settings for each category in Black Ops Cold War are 6-6 sensitivity with a 1.0 ADS (low zoom), dynamic response curve, flipped triggers, default button layout, and no Kontrol Freeks.

Most information is based on commands I could find on Twitch. But due to some players not being active streamers, some preferences are either unknown or possibly outdated. This list will be updated when needed.

Here are the controller preferences and settings for all of the players in the Call of Duty League.

Dallas Empire

Crimsix Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Tactical Flipped: Yes Claw: No Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 90 (independent)



iLLeY Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 and 0.9 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Unknown Flipped: Unknown Claw: Yes Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 90 (affected)



Shotzzy Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Default Flipped: No Claw: Yes Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 100 (independent)



Huke Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Standard Button layout: Tactical Flipped: Yes Claw: Yes Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 90 (affected)



FeLo Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Tactical Flipped: Yes Claw: Yes Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 90 (independant)



Atlanta FaZe

Simp Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Default Flipped: No Claw: No Kontrol Freek: Alpha on right stick Field of View: 100 (affected)



Cellium Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 7-7 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Standard Button layout: Tactical Flipped: Unknown Claw: No Kontrol Freek: None Field of View: 100



Arcitys Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 and 0.8 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Standard Button layout: Tactical Flipped: No Claw: No Kontrol Freek: Galaxy Field of View: 90 (affected)



aBeZy Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Stick & Move Flipped: Unknown Claw: No Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 95 (affected)



Sib Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Standard Button layout: Default Flipped: Yes Claw: Yes Kontrol Freek: Modern Warfare Field of View: 95



OpTic Chicago

Scump Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Standard Button layout: Default Flipped: Yes Claw: Yes Kontrol Freek: Unknown Field of View: 100



Dashy Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Standard Button layout: Default Flipped: Yes Claw: No Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 98 (affected)



Formal Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Tactical Flipped: Yes Claw: Unknown Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: Unknown



Envoy Controller: Scuf Impact Sensitivity: 6-6 Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Tactical Flipped: No Claw: No Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 100



General Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 and 0.92 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Standard Button layout: Default Flipped: Unknown Claw: Unknown Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: Unknown



Minnesota ROKKR

Accuracy Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Default Flipped: Unknown Claw: Unknown Kontrol Freek: CQC (right stick) Field of View: 95



Priestahh Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Default Flipped: Yes Claw: Yes Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 100 (affected)



Attach Controller: Scuf Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Tactical Flipped: Yes Claw: No Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 100



MajorManiak Controller: Scuf (no paddles) Sensitivity: 6-6 Response Curve: Unknown Button layout: Default Flipped: Unknown Claw: Yes Kontrol Freek: Alpha (right stick) Field of View: 95



Los Angeles Thieves

SlasheR Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Unknown Button layout: Unknown Flipped: Unknown Claw: Yes Kontrol Freek: None Field of View: 95



Kenny Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Default Flipped: Yes Claw: Yes Kontrol Freek: None Field of View: 95



TJHaLy Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Standard Button layout: Unknown Flipped: Unknown Claw: Yes Kontrol Freek: CQC (right) Field of View: 100



Temp Controller: Scuf Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Unknown Button layout: Tactical Flipped: Unknown Claw: Unknown Kontrol Freek: None Field of View: 90



Drazah Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Default Flipped: Unknown Claw: No Kontrol Freek: Unknown Field of View: 90



Seattle Surge

Octane Controller: Scuf Sensitivity: 7-7 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Default Flipped: Yes Claw: No Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 100 (affected)



Gunless Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 5-5 Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Default Flipped: Unknown Claw: No Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 100



Prestinni Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Default Flipped: Unknown Claw: Half claw Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 100



Loony Controller: Scuf (Xbox One) Sensitivity: 7-7 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Unknown Flipped: Unknown Claw: No Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 100 (affected)



New York Subliners

Clayster Controller: Scuf Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Tactical (Legacy) Flipped: Unknown Claw: Unknown Kontrol Freek: Classic (right stick) Field of View: 90



Mack Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 and 0.95 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Unknown Flipped: Unknown Claw: Unknown Kontrol Freek: Alpha Field of View: Unknown



Asim Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 Response Curve: Unknown Button layout: Unknown Flipped: Unknown Claw: Unknown Kontrol Freek: Alpha Field of View: Unknown



DiamondCon Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 7-7 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Unknown Flipped: Unknown Claw: Yes Kontrol Freek: Inferno Field of View: 90 (affected)



HyDra Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Bumper Jumper Tactical Flipped: Yes Claw: Yes Kontrol Freek: Unknown Field of View: Unknown



Florida Mutineers

Owakening Controller: Scuf Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Default Flipped: Unknown Claw: No Kontrol Freek: FPS Freek Edge (right stick) Field of View: 100



Slacked Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 Response Curve: Unknown Button layout: Unknown Flipped: Unknown Claw: Unknown Kontrol Freek: Unknown Field of View: 101



Skyz Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 and 0.9 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Unknown Button layout: Unknown Flipped: Unknown Claw: Yes Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 105



Neptune Controller: Battle Beaver (Xbox One) Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Unknown Flipped: Unknown Claw: Yes Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 100 (affected)



Havok Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 Response Curve: Standard Button layout: Tactical Flipped: Yes Claw: No Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 103



Paris Legion

Skrapz Controller: Scuf (no paddles) Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Tactical Flipped: Yes Claw: No Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 90



Fire Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Unknown Flipped: Unknown Claw: No Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 90 (affected)



AquA Controller: Scuf (no paddles) Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Unknown Flipped: Unknown Claw: Yes Kontrol Freek: Unknown Field of View: 100



Classic Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: Unknown Response Curve: Unknown Button layout: Unknown Flipped: Unknown Claw: Unknown Kontrol Freek: Unknown Field of View: Unknown



Los Angeles Guerrillas

Silly Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 1.0 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Default Flipped: Yes Claw: No Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 97



Assault Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 0.9 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Unknown Button layout: Unknown Flipped: Unknown Claw: Unknown Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 100



Apathy Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 1.0 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Tactical Flipped: Yes Claw: No Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: 100 (affected)



Vivid Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: Unknown Response Curve: Unknown Button layout: Unknown Flipped: Unknown Claw: Unknown Kontrol Freek: Unknown Field of View: Unknown



Cheen Controller: Scuf Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Default (Inverted) Flipped: Yes Claw: Default Kontrol Freek: None Field of View: 95



MentaL Controller: Unknown Sensitivity: Unknown Response Curve: Unknown Button layout: Unknown Flipped: Unknown Claw: Unknown Kontrol Freek: Unknown Field of View: Unknown



Toronto Ultra

Methodz Controller: Scuf Impact Sensitivity: 6-6 Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Unknown Flipped: Unknown Claw: Unknown Kontrol Freek: Unknown Field of View: 100



CleanX Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Unknown Button layout: Tactical Flipped: Unknown Claw: Yes Kontrol Freek: Phantom Field of View: 100



Cammy Controller: Scuf Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Unknown Button layout: Unknown Flipped: Unknown Claw: Unknown Kontrol Freek: CQC Field of View: Unknown



Bance Controller: Scuf Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Unknown Button layout: Unknown Flipped: Unknown Claw: No Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: Unknown



Insight Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Standard Button layout: Unknown Flipped: Unknown Claw: Unknown Kontrol Freek: Unknown Field of View: 105



London Royal Ravens

Alexx Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: Unknown Response Curve: Unknown Button layout: Unknown Flipped: Unknown Claw: Unknown Kontrol Freek: Unknown Field of View: Unknown



Dylan Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: Unknown Response Curve: Unknown Button layout: Unknown Flipped: Unknown Claw: Unknown Kontrol Freek: Unknown Field of View: Unknown



Seany Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: Unknown Response Curve: Unknown Button layout: Unknown Flipped: Unknown Claw: Unknown Kontrol Freek: Unknown Field of View: Unknown



Parasite Controller: Battle Beaver Sensitivity: 6-6 and 0.9 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Tactical Flipped: Unknown Claw: Yes Kontrol Freek: No Field of View: Unknown



Zer0 Controller: Scuf Sensitivity: 5-5 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom) Response Curve: Dynamic Button layout: Default Flipped: Unknown Claw: Unknown Kontrol Freek: Unknown Field of View: 90

