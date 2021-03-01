Controller preferences and settings for all Call of Duty League players

Battle Beaver has the most preferred controller in competitive Call of Duty yet again, despite Scuf Gaming being an official partner of the Call of Duty League and having separate sponsorships with multiple teams and players.
Over the last two weeks, I've compiled a list of controller preferences, controller settings, Kontrol Freek preferences, and Field of View settings for every player I could find.
Based on this list, the most popular settings for each category in Black Ops Cold War are 6-6 sensitivity with a 1.0 ADS (low zoom), dynamic response curve, flipped triggers, default button layout, and no Kontrol Freeks.
Most information is based on commands I could find on Twitch. But due to some players not being active streamers, some preferences are either unknown or possibly outdated. This list will be updated when needed.
Here are the controller preferences and settings for all of the players in the Call of Duty League.
Dallas Empire
- Crimsix
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Tactical
- Flipped: Yes
- Claw: No
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 90 (independent)
- iLLeY
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 0.9 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Unknown
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: Yes
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 90 (affected)
- Shotzzy
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Default
- Flipped: No
- Claw: Yes
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 100 (independent)
- Huke
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Standard
- Button layout: Tactical
- Flipped: Yes
- Claw: Yes
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 90 (affected)
- FeLo
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Tactical
- Flipped: Yes
- Claw: Yes
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 90 (independant)
Atlanta FaZe
- Simp
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Default
- Flipped: No
- Claw: No
- Kontrol Freek: Alpha on right stick
- Field of View: 100 (affected)
- Cellium
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 7-7 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Standard
- Button layout: Tactical
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: No
- Kontrol Freek: None
- Field of View: 100
- Arcitys
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 0.8 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Standard
- Button layout: Tactical
- Flipped: No
- Claw: No
- Kontrol Freek: Galaxy
- Field of View: 90 (affected)
- aBeZy
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Stick & Move
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: No
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 95 (affected)
- Sib
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Standard
- Button layout: Default
- Flipped: Yes
- Claw: Yes
- Kontrol Freek: Modern Warfare
- Field of View: 95
OpTic Chicago
- Scump
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Standard
- Button layout: Default
- Flipped: Yes
- Claw: Yes
- Kontrol Freek: Unknown
- Field of View: 100
- Dashy
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Standard
- Button layout: Default
- Flipped: Yes
- Claw: No
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 98 (affected)
- Formal
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Tactical
- Flipped: Yes
- Claw: Unknown
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: Unknown
- Envoy
- Controller: Scuf Impact
- Sensitivity: 6-6
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Tactical
- Flipped: No
- Claw: No
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 100
- General
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 0.92 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Standard
- Button layout: Default
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: Unknown
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: Unknown
Minnesota ROKKR
- Accuracy
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Default
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: Unknown
- Kontrol Freek: CQC (right stick)
- Field of View: 95
- Priestahh
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Default
- Flipped: Yes
- Claw: Yes
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 100 (affected)
- Attach
- Controller: Scuf
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Tactical
- Flipped: Yes
- Claw: No
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 100
- MajorManiak
- Controller: Scuf (no paddles)
- Sensitivity: 6-6
- Response Curve: Unknown
- Button layout: Default
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: Yes
- Kontrol Freek: Alpha (right stick)
- Field of View: 95
Los Angeles Thieves
- SlasheR
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Unknown
- Button layout: Unknown
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: Yes
- Kontrol Freek: None
- Field of View: 95
- Kenny
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Default
- Flipped: Yes
- Claw: Yes
- Kontrol Freek: None
- Field of View: 95
- TJHaLy
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Standard
- Button layout: Unknown
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: Yes
- Kontrol Freek: CQC (right)
- Field of View: 100
- Temp
- Controller: Scuf
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Unknown
- Button layout: Tactical
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: Unknown
- Kontrol Freek: None
- Field of View: 90
- Drazah
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Default
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: No
- Kontrol Freek: Unknown
- Field of View: 90
Seattle Surge
- Octane
- Controller: Scuf
- Sensitivity: 7-7 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Default
- Flipped: Yes
- Claw: No
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 100 (affected)
- Gunless
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 5-5
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Default
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: No
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 100
- Prestinni
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Default
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: Half claw
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 100
- Loony
- Controller: Scuf (Xbox One)
- Sensitivity: 7-7 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Unknown
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: No
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 100 (affected)
New York Subliners
- Clayster
- Controller: Scuf
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Tactical (Legacy)
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: Unknown
- Kontrol Freek: Classic (right stick)
- Field of View: 90
- Mack
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 0.95 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Unknown
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: Unknown
- Kontrol Freek: Alpha
- Field of View: Unknown
- Asim
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6
- Response Curve: Unknown
- Button layout: Unknown
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: Unknown
- Kontrol Freek: Alpha
- Field of View: Unknown
- DiamondCon
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 7-7 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Unknown
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: Yes
- Kontrol Freek: Inferno
- Field of View: 90 (affected)
- HyDra
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Bumper Jumper Tactical
- Flipped: Yes
- Claw: Yes
- Kontrol Freek: Unknown
- Field of View: Unknown
Florida Mutineers
- Owakening
- Controller: Scuf
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Default
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: No
- Kontrol Freek: FPS Freek Edge (right stick)
- Field of View: 100
- Slacked
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6
- Response Curve: Unknown
- Button layout: Unknown
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: Unknown
- Kontrol Freek: Unknown
- Field of View: 101
- Skyz
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 0.9 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Unknown
- Button layout: Unknown
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: Yes
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 105
- Neptune
- Controller: Battle Beaver (Xbox One)
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Unknown
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: Yes
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 100 (affected)
- Havok
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6
- Response Curve: Standard
- Button layout: Tactical
- Flipped: Yes
- Claw: No
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 103
Paris Legion
- Skrapz
- Controller: Scuf (no paddles)
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Tactical
- Flipped: Yes
- Claw: No
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 90
- Fire
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Unknown
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: No
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 90 (affected)
- AquA
- Controller: Scuf (no paddles)
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Unknown
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: Yes
- Kontrol Freek: Unknown
- Field of View: 100
- Classic
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: Unknown
- Response Curve: Unknown
- Button layout: Unknown
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: Unknown
- Kontrol Freek: Unknown
- Field of View: Unknown
Los Angeles Guerrillas
- Silly
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 1.0 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Default
- Flipped: Yes
- Claw: No
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 97
- Assault
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 0.9 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Unknown
- Button layout: Unknown
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: Unknown
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 100
- Apathy
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 1.0 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Tactical
- Flipped: Yes
- Claw: No
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: 100 (affected)
- Vivid
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: Unknown
- Response Curve: Unknown
- Button layout: Unknown
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: Unknown
- Kontrol Freek: Unknown
- Field of View: Unknown
- Cheen
- Controller: Scuf
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Default (Inverted)
- Flipped: Yes
- Claw: Default
- Kontrol Freek: None
- Field of View: 95
- MentaL
- Controller: Unknown
- Sensitivity: Unknown
- Response Curve: Unknown
- Button layout: Unknown
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: Unknown
- Kontrol Freek: Unknown
- Field of View: Unknown
Toronto Ultra
- Methodz
- Controller: Scuf Impact
- Sensitivity: 6-6
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Unknown
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: Unknown
- Kontrol Freek: Unknown
- Field of View: 100
- CleanX
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Unknown
- Button layout: Tactical
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: Yes
- Kontrol Freek: Phantom
- Field of View: 100
- Cammy
- Controller: Scuf
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Unknown
- Button layout: Unknown
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: Unknown
- Kontrol Freek: CQC
- Field of View: Unknown
- Bance
- Controller: Scuf
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Unknown
- Button layout: Unknown
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: No
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: Unknown
- Insight
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Standard
- Button layout: Unknown
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: Unknown
- Kontrol Freek: Unknown
- Field of View: 105
London Royal Ravens
- Alexx
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: Unknown
- Response Curve: Unknown
- Button layout: Unknown
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: Unknown
- Kontrol Freek: Unknown
- Field of View: Unknown
- Dylan
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: Unknown
- Response Curve: Unknown
- Button layout: Unknown
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: Unknown
- Kontrol Freek: Unknown
- Field of View: Unknown
- Seany
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: Unknown
- Response Curve: Unknown
- Button layout: Unknown
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: Unknown
- Kontrol Freek: Unknown
- Field of View: Unknown
- Parasite
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: 6-6 and 0.9 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Tactical
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: Yes
- Kontrol Freek: No
- Field of View: Unknown
- Zer0
- Controller: Scuf
- Sensitivity: 5-5 and 1.0 ADS (low zoom)
- Response Curve: Dynamic
- Button layout: Default
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: Unknown
- Kontrol Freek: Unknown
- Field of View: 90
- Afro
- Controller: Battle Beaver
- Sensitivity: Unknown
- Response Curve: Unknown
- Button layout: Unknown
- Flipped: Unknown
- Claw: No
- Kontrol Freek: Unknown
- Field of View: Unknown