‘Connecting to Online Services’ screen is preventing players from playing the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2-vs-2 Gunfight Alpha

Some players may be experiencing issues getting into the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare two-vs-two Alpha today.

When faced with a seemingly endless “Connecting to Online Services” screen, players have reported they can’t access the game’s main menu. Because the game doesn’t progress to the next screen, some players aren’t able to play the Gunfight Alpha at this time.

Infinity Ward on Twitter Some of you might be experiencing issues connecting to online services. Hold tight, you’ll be able to connect again shortly!

Modern Warfare developer Infinity Ward acknowledged the problem, tweeting that players should “hold tight” because they’ll be able to play shortly. The devs didn’t give a reason for the issue, but some players have reported that they’ve experienced the problem for several hours.

The Modern Warfare two-vs-two Alpha was scheduled to begin today, but Infinity Ward surprised players by releasing it a day early. The Alpha will end on Aug. 25.

Update Aug. 23 6:22pm CT: Infinity Ward tweeted the connection issues are resolved and stabilizing.