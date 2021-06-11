Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone gets ‘double double XP’ for season 3’s final weekend

Double XP and double battle pass XP are now live in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone for the end of season three.

All of the most-played, favorite playlists are live in Black Ops Cold War for the weekend, including Yamantau and Diesel 24/7, Action Heroes Moshpit, Multi-Team Elimination, and Party Games.

Double XP + Double Battle Pass XP Weekend begins tomorrow to close out Season Three!



Details at the blog: https://t.co/NNoorOMBM5 pic.twitter.com/eT1q8i3Ieo — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) June 10, 2021

This is the perfect opportunity for players who haven’t reached Prestige Master in season three or finished the 100 tiers of the battle pass. With double battle pass XP, the tiers will be coming with quickness as you play any of the featured playlists.

All of season three’s unlockables will be gone by the time season four comes around on June 17. The new season will bring a new operator, new weapons, and multiple new maps, including the all-time classic Black Ops II map Hijacked.

In Warzone, the teaser trailer for season four revealed a satellite crashing down onto the map, likely creating a new point of interest somewhere in Verdansk. A new place to drop, loot, and shoot is always a good thing.

Double-double XP is live now and runs through June 14 at 12pm CT. Season four begins just a couple of days later on June 17.