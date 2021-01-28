Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone playlist updates are live

Try out these new exciting modes.

The latest Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War playlist updates went live today. Fans can enjoy Prop Hunt, Nuketown 24/7, Raid and Crossroads Strike 24/7, and a Sanatorium 24/7 playlist, as well as three modes returning to Warzone.

The Snipers Only Moshpit will remain available in Cold War and the popular Nuketown 24/7 and Prop Hunt playlists are still active. The 24/7 modes allow players to grind on other popular maps that are still perfect for quickly unlocking XP.

Live now in #BlackOpsColdWar:



• Snipers Only Moshpit

• Sanatorium 24/7

• Raid + Crossroads Strike 24/7

• Nuketown 24/7

• Gunfight

• Face Off

• Prop Hunt



Season One Reloaded continues on Feb. 4 with #FirebaseZ, Express, 40-player Endurance, more Prop Hunt maps + more! pic.twitter.com/UpGXQrguzu — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) January 28, 2021

Gunfight and Face-Off are also still available in Cold War and players should enjoy the modes before they're removed in a future update.

The Verdansk BR - Buy Back Quads has returned to Warzone and will be available until Feb. 1. Plunder Blood Money Trios and Rebirth Island Resurgence Trios are also now available. Plunder Blood Money Quads, Rebirth Island Resurgence Duos, and Mini Royale Quads have been removed.

Resurgence Trios is a popular mode that adds a unique twist to Warzone gameplay. Players can bring their teammates back to life for a brief period if they survive, which makes matches more intense and exciting.

Fans can expect more Season One Reloaded content next week on Feb. 4. Firebase Z, the latest Zombie map, will be introduced alongside the 40-player Endurance mode, new Prop Hunt maps, and other exciting content.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone playlist updates are now live on all platforms.