The patch notes should be coming soon.

A new update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, version 1.09, just went live.

The update comes in at 3.12 GB on PS5 and is available for download right now. As of now, there are no patch notes and Treyarch hasn’t announced an update.

Season one of Black Ops Cold War went live early this morning, adding a new battle pass, multiple new maps, Operators, two new guns, and much more.

The PS5 version of the game has had some serious hitching issues since the previous update, so it’s hopeful that today’s patch will include a fix for players on the new next-gen console.

Early indications say that the update has also fixed the “ZED 398” error on PC, which prevented players on Battle.net from playing any of the new maps included in season one.

This article will be updated with information about the patch whenever it becomes available.