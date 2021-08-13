Activision has unveiled the patch notes for the latest update in Call of Duty: Warzone, which begins with season five.

With an influx of many big streamers and players switching up to play Apex Legends over Warzone, this patch is an important one. Whether it’s due to the meta growing stale or the constant influx of hackers, many players have been looking for a change of pace.

The Season Five #Warzone update is going live soon!



New Battle Pass, new Weapons, new Perks, new Gulag, mysterious new POIs, and more…



The Patch Notes can be found in the thread below: pic.twitter.com/6NHV42vCWd — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) August 13, 2021

With season five, though, Warzone is seeing some changes that Activision and Raven Software hope will bring gamers back into the fold. Additions like two new perks, Combat Scout and Tempered, along with a couple of new points of interest on the map could shake things up.

The Gulag has been changed again, too. This time, it’s based on the map Rush from Black Ops Cold War multiplayer, a Black Ops II remake set inside of a paintball course.

Activision is also teasing a midseason event concerning the Red Doors that spawn around the map. It could have something to do with the reveal of the next Call of Duty title, which is rumored to be set during World War II.

“Whatever broadcast Perseus set up is causing the Red Doors to become more volatile than ever before, as Operators are now reporting [[REDACTED]] in their post-mission briefings,” Activision teased. “Beware of these doors sending you to locations other than the main room we all thought to be its lone destination point, and above all else, keep your head. This event may also have something to do with those Mobile Broadcast Stations seen around Verdansk… but at this time, we cannot declassify further intel for fear of double agents.”

The full list of patch notes for Warzone’s season five update can be found below.

New points of interest

Mobile Broadcast Stations These POIs can be found in a variety of locations in Verdansk, differing from match-to-match to keep one area from being signal boosted by the rewards they offer. See what they’re all about by going closer to them, but be sure to keep your head and tune out the broadcast each one emits…

[[REDACTED]] [[REDACTED]] has gone off grid and reports suggest [[REDACTED]] is doing [[REDACTED]] in Verdansk – what, we do not know. This is an unauthorized [[REDACTED]] that could jeopardize our [[REDACTED]] in discovering and stopping Stitch.



New Gulag: Rush

Based on the classic Black Ops II map, this layout is comprised of the main speedball arena.

Red Doors

Beware of these doors sending you to unexpected locations other than the main room. This may have something to do with those Mobile Broadcast Stations seen around Verdansk…

[Console Only] High-resolution textures are now delivered through On-Demand Texture Streaming. To enjoy a similar visual quality, enable this feature in the Options menu.

High-resolution textures are now delivered through On-Demand Texture Streaming. To enjoy a similar visual quality, enable this feature in the Options menu. [PC Only] The Windows 7 operating system will stop being supported by Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® and Call of Duty®: Warzone™ on September 8th, 2021.

General

Loot that spawns across Verdansk has been adjusted as follows… New Gulag and in-game lobby loadouts The Sentry Gun Killstreak can now be found in Supply Boxes The TEC-9 (BOCW) and EM2 (BOCW) have been added to the loot pool

Players may now detach from an ascender before reaching their destination.

Perks

Added:

Combat Scout – Slot 3 (Yellow) Damaging an enemy briefly highlights and automatically pings them.

Tempered – Slot 2 (Red) Armor Plates are reinforced and now absorb 75 damage instead of 50. Only two Armor Plates are needed for an Operator to be considered “fully armored.”



Adjusted:

Cold-Blooded – Slot 1 (Blue) Undetectable by AI targeting systems and thermal optics. Does not trigger High Alert warning and negates Combat Scout. This change only applies to Warzone.



Bug fixes

Fixed additional collision issues with various elements across Verdansk allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed visual issues with various elements across Verdansk causing them to disappear at certain angles or allowing light to shine through them.

Fixed an issue allowing Players to hide inside of cash drops.

Fixed an issue related to the in-game lobby causing Players to turn invisible for the duration of the match.

Fixed an issue where a Munitions Box could be dropped in the in-game lobby and persist to the live match.

Fixed an issue where a Player would lose their Weapons when reviving another player if the downed Player gave up.

Fixed an issue where a Player’s head would disappear when a Plunder bag was on their back.

Fixed an issue where Dismemberment was not working for the “Solar Flare” Blueprint.

Fixed an issue where new Text Chat options did not appear in the Accessibility Menu.

Fixed an issue where sniper glint would sometimes not appear.

Fixed an issue where the “Solar Flare” Blueprint wasn’t properly applied to the base Weapon.

Fixed an issue where the Bumper Ping Button Layout would ping when deploying a Field Upgrade.

Fixed an issue with the Steady Aim Laser descriptions for the AK-47 (BOCW) and C58 (BOCW).

Fixed an issue where Tracers were not present when using the “Solar Flare” Blueprint.

Fixed an issue with Akimbo Pistols would spawn with the left Weapon unloaded.

Fixed an issue with the OTs 9 (BOCW) dynamic icons.

UI, UX, and more

Added a new Armor Box icon to better differentiate between Ammo Box and Armor Box.

Accessibility

Added the option to have Steady Aim Behavior be a toggle instead of a hold for Controller and KBM.

This accessibility feature supports motor disability by eliminating the need to hold a button for extended periods of time in order to stabilize scoped Weapons such as snipers.

The setting has two options: Hold: Press and hold to steady aim. Toggle: Press to steady aim. Press again to stop.

Note: The setting cannot be used if the Change Zoom Shared Input setting is set to Steady Aim (Sprint/Tactical Sprint/Steady Aim Keybind in Warzone).



Weapons

New weapons (BOCW)

EM2: Assault Rifle (Launch) Full-auto assault rifle. Heavy British rifle with considerable kick and a built in low-zoom optic. Slow rate of fire and high damage makes the EM2 a solid choice for skilled marksmen. Obtain the EM2 for free and ready to use in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone at Tier 15 of the Season Five Battle Pass.

TEC-9: Submachine Gun (Launch) Semi-auto submachine gun. Improved accuracy from longer ranges with low recoil and a slower fire rate. Good damage output with moderate range. Obtain the TEC-9 for free and ready to use in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone at Tier 31 of the Season Five Battle Pass.



The TEC-9 is a unique weapon, in that it sports two muzzles that alter its fire type. When properly equipped, the TEC-9 is highly effective at enabling aggressive hip fire play.

Cane: Melee (In-Season) Lethal walking cane. Where fashion meets function. Adorned with a sterling silver lion’s head, this cane is easy to grip and deadly when swung. Obtain via unlock Challenge or via Blueprint in the Store.

Marshal: Handgun (In-Season) Break action pistol. Hand loaded double barrel pistol fires 12 gauge shells. Excellent damage at close range. Obtain via unlock Challenge or via Blueprint in the Store.



New weapon unlock challenges (BOCW)

MG 82: Light Machine Gun Using LMGs, kill 3 or more enemies without reloading in 15 different completed matches.

C58: Assault Rifle Using Assault Rifles, get a Long Shot kill in 15 different completed matches.



Attachments

Magazines

AMP63 (BOCW)

20 Rnd Ammo Capacity increased from 20 to 25

STANAG 25 Rnd Ammo Capacity increased from 25 to 30

20 Rnd Speed Mag Ammo Capacity increased from 20 to 25

Salvo 23 Rnd Fast Mag Ammo Capacity increased from 23 to 30



