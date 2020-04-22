Call of Duty: Warzone will now match suspected cheaters together

Infinity Ward introduced a number of new anti-cheat measures being taken in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone last night.

Starting this week, when a player reports someone in either Warzone or Modern Warfare, they’ll receive in-game confirmation when a player has been banned. This should help bring some peace of mind to players who suspect someone is aim-hacking, if they end up being correct.

One of the cooler, and funnier, measures being taken by Infinity Ward is that suspected cheaters will be matched together. It will be a clash of the auto-aiming titans in some lobbies and cheaters will get a taste of their own medicine.

The developer also said that it’s deploying “additional dedicated security updates” and “increased resources across backend tech, studio, and enforcement teams.”

Arguably the biggest and most helpful addition, however, is report-a-player functionality being added to killcams and spectate modes. Infinity Ward says that feature is “coming soon.”

Cheating has run rampant in Warzone since its release last month, with many top players running into aimbotters, wall-hackers, and more. Hackers will always be an issue, especially in a free-to-play game, but it’s good to see that the minds behind Call of Duty are taking the problem seriously.