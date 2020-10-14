Call of Duty: Warzone update leaks upcoming SAW and Texas Chainsaw Massacre cosmetics

It's about to get real creepy in Verdansk.

Some awesome, spooky cosmetic packs for Call of Duty: Warzone have leaked from yesterday’s update—and they’ll be exciting additions for fans of some popular horror movie franchises.

CODTracker has data mined the update to find cosmetic packs from both SAW and Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Soon, Verdansk will be filled with both Leatherface and Jigsaw, running around with some appropriately-themed melee weapons and more.

Screengrab via CODTracker

Screengrab via CODTracker

Both packs are set to release some time soon, likely before Halloween, for 2,400 CoD Points. Each bundle includes an Operator skin that will unlock both movies’ main big bad guys.

The DLC packs also include two weapon blueprints, a melee weapon, a weapon charm, a sticker, a calling card, an emblem, a spray, and either a vehicle skin or vehicle horn.

The update leaked a number of other spooky-themed cosmetic packs ahead of Warzone’s “Haunting of Verdansk” seasonal event. It’s expected that the event will add a nighttime version of Verdansk, plus more.

Haunting of Verdansk is expected to start on Oct. 20 and last until Nov. 3, so these horror-themed DLCs should hit the store sometime around then.