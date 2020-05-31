Call of Duty: Warzone player wipes enemy team with 10 bullets

A Call of Duty: Warzone player managed to eliminate a team camping in the airport control tower with only 10 bullets.

The player and his teammate encountered an enemy team camping at the top of the tower who were firing down on their position. The player’s teammate was pinned and couldn’t move without receiving heavy amounts of damage, so the player was on their own.

They decided to push into the tower to attack the team and keep their teammate alive. The player only had 10 bullets left in their rifle, so they would have to be accurate and lucky.

The enemy team did not hear the player ascend to their position since they were too busy firing on other players below. The player held their fire until they were directly behind the enemies to avoid detection.

To save bullets, the player executed the first enemy before focusing on the other two players. This was a risky move because executions take a few seconds to finish and the player is stuck in the animation until it finishes.

Luckily for the player, the first enemy did not communicate to his teammates quickly enough and the player still had a fighting chance. The player knocked the second enemy but used most of their ammunition in the process and was forced to retreat behind a pillar before engaging the last enemy.

The player used a stun grenade which slowed the final enemy and made them an easy target. They performed another execution to complete the team wipe and kept their teammate in the game.

Players camping in the airport control tower is a big problem in Warzone. It is difficult to fight players sitting in this high position, but creative players like Timthetatman have found effective countermeasures.