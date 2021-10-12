Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies worldwide reveal scheduled for Oct. 14

Get ready for a terrifying look at the upcoming mode.

Call of Duty Zombies fans will get their first look at the upcoming mode in Call of Duty: Vanguard on Oct. 14, Treyarch announced today.

Zombies has become one of the most iconic and popular game modes in the Call of Duty series. What started as a bonus mode in Call of Duty: World at War has turned into a full-fledged experience with a sprawling story and immersive gameplay. Each game adds new maps and exciting features, keeping the experience fresh and terrifying.

Zombies + Dark Aether + Demons!? 🤘#Vanguard is bringing one of your favorite modes with a sinister twist.



📆 Oct 14th

🕘 8AM PT



See you there. pic.twitter.com/spn9SWwvvo — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 12, 2021

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War recently introduced its final Zombies map, Forsaken, marking the end of the first chapter in the Dark Aether storyline. The good news is Treyarch is spearheading development for Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Zombies mode, meaning fans can expect another year of high-quality zombies content.

Fans got their first look at the upcoming mode today in two small teasers for a reveal on Oct. 14. The first shows a large demonic figure looming over a destroyed city and a Nazi officer holding an artifact. The description claims fans can expect their “favorite modes with a sinister twist,” leaving a lot to their imaginations.

Raise your hand if you're ready for the worldwide reveal of #Vanguard Zombies.



8AM PT / 11AM ET / 4PM BST

October 14th pic.twitter.com/aTrBljxIfM — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) October 12, 2021

The other teaser posted by Treyarch shows fiery runes in the background and a zombie hand reaching up. “Raise your hand if you’re ready for the worldwide reveal of Vanguard Zombies,” the tweet reads.

The Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies mode worldwide reveal will take place on Oct. 14 at 10am CT. Vanguard releases on Nov. 5.