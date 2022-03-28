Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer will be free for 2 weeks

For the first time, Call of Duty will be running a free multiplayer access event for two weeks.

Usually only one week long, the free access period is a common occurrence in the latest CoD title. This one is similar for Call of Duty: Vanguard, but the period is being extended by a week for a total of two weeks of online play completely free of charge.

Two weeks are better than one.



Here’s all the intel on what’s dropping in TWO (that’s right, two) weeks of #Vanguard Free Access.https://t.co/ROhPJ8dlzM pic.twitter.com/sZn6PtAWeE — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 28, 2022

As part of the free period, players can jump into two of the game’s newest maps, Casablanca and Gondola. Both maps were added as part of season two last month, so it’ll be a good chance to try them out before season three begins sometime in April.

The free access also features fan-favorite maps like Shipment and Das Haus, as well as the new large-map objective mode set in a map called Alps, featuring two new vehicles.

“Once a base is captured, Operators can choose to respawn at that base or at any other captured points on the map, in addition to spawning in on their fellow squad member,” Activision said. “Bases automatically set up gates for the defending team within, allowing safe passage for allies and shutting itself when enemies are nearby.”

The mode will be familiar for Warzone players as friendly bases have Buy Stations for players to buy weapons and abilities, earn cash by capturing objectives or picking it up from enemy players, and purchase things like Killstreaks, Field Upgrades, or Loadouts.

Vanguard free access kicks off on Wednesday, March 30, and will run until April 13.