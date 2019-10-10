Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s PC file size will be smaller at launch

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s PC file size at launch won’t be as large as some fans initially thought, according to Charlie Intel.

An update to Battle.net yesterday revealed the specifications for Modern Warfare. The specifications included a massive 175 GB file size on PC. But today, Activision clarified that the 175 GB file size includes the base game and additional content.

The 175 GB of required space to download and install the game garnered a lot of attention. It’s a hefty game with high graphic demands. Famously associated with RTX technology, it’s already expected to demand higher-end hardware. But the estimated 175 GB required space was the biggest surprise.

It’s a big file, but it’s the total, not initial, size. The 175 GB includes both the base game and the post-launch content. Activision said the game will be smaller at launch.

Charlie Intel said that Activision encourages users to have a total of 175 GBs of free space to download all the post-launch content that will eventually come to Modern Warfare. It won’t require that much space at launch, but it’s wise to have that room available for future updates.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will become available worldwide on Oct. 25.