Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will reportedly introduce a map editor feature

More leaks about the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II hit the internet this morning, two days ahead of its debut trailer on Wednesday, June 8.

A reliable leaker with a history of being correct, WhatIfGaming’s Ralph Valve, is reporting that MWII will have a new mode that allows users to edit the game’s multiplayer maps, essentially involving the community to better build maps for the multiplayer experience or more.

Modern Warfare II to introduce a Map Editor into Call of Duty



Exclusive: https://t.co/jMb6BKYBCt — Ralph (@RalphsValve) June 6, 2022

“Both Infinity Ward and Treyarch have plans with producing a community-led effort, incorporating an offline mode equipping players with the necessary tools for blocking out, mapping, and editing an already existing map,” Valve said. “Making relatively simple changes with a focus on altering the gameplay experience, paving the way for creatives to create.”

Valve says that the modified maps will allow for users to customize spawn points, objectives, and restrictions such as the ability to “completely” change “the scenery of a level and its individual properties.”

Development for the map editing mode is “fairly early in development,” according to Valve, who said that it was originally proposed and presented throughout the lifecycle of 2019’s Modern Warfare.

“In addition to this newly-formed sandbox, Treyarch intends to have it incorporated heavily into their unannounced free-to-play title slated for 2023,” Valve said.

Modern Warfare II will release on Oct. 28, with its debut trailer dropping this Wednesday, June 8, followed by a special gameplay reveal during Summer Game Fest on Thursday, June 9.