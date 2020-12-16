Call of Duty: Modern Warfare double XP tokens reportedly no longer available in Warzone

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players likely earned dozens of double XP and double weapon XP tokens during the game’s lifecycle. The tokens offered a nice boost in multiplayer and in Call of Duty: Warzone since players could use them in either mode.

But with the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War season one earlier today, these double XP tokens can no longer be used in Warzone and are only available in Modern Warfare’s multiplayer mode, according to player reports.

Players who purchased previous Modern Warfare battle passes earned multiple double XP tokens. Most players had several accumulated and likely wanted to use them in Warzone when new content was released. This is reportedly no longer possible because the tokens aren’t available in Warzone.

A Warzone player confirmed that the double XP tokens only appear in Modern Warfare’s multiplayer mode, so players who want to use them are forced to play this part of the game. This is a problem for players who only played Warzone without purchasing Modern Warfare since they no longer have access to these tokens.

The double XP tokens were premium content that many Warzone players bought when they upgraded their battle pass. This content is reportedly now gone, leaving many players frustrated and upset. The update is likely to prevent players from leveling up Cold War weapons quickly since double XP tokens for these weapons are only available in the new battle pass.

Players who own Modern Warfare can still use the double XP tokens to level up quickly if they continue to play the multiplayer mode, but they won’t level up Cold War weapons in the process.