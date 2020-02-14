Call of Duty: Modern Warfare adds Valentine’s Day-themed playlists for the weekend

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has gotten in on the fun of Valentine’s Day with some cheeky playlist names to celebrate all of those who are in love or completely alone.

Nearly every playlist has gotten a special name, and some of them are pretty funny. The playlists aren’t altogether different when it comes to gameplay, but the names reflect them in a fun way.

Screengrab via Activision

The main playlists include “Ready to Mingle,” “Friends With Benefits,” “Double Date,” and “Third Wheel.” But the fun doesn’t end there, as even the Quick Play game modes got in on the action.

The suggestive names in the Quick Play list include “Hot Singles in your Area,” “Punish Me,” “Looking For the One,” “Love Hotel,” “Heartpoint,” “Got the Digits,” and our favorite, “Wanna Cyber?”

Screengrab via Activision

While the game modes are not any different, some of the playlists have double XP or double weapon XP, as noted on the screen when selecting which playlist to jump into.

So even if you have no one to spend the Valentine’s holiday with, you’re never really “forever alone” on Call of Duty—even though your enemies will probably be a bit more harsh on you than any hot date you could be on instead.

On top of our playlist update for Valentine's Day, we also removed Tavorsk District while we fix a few bugs and turned on Gunfight Tournaments, live now with new rewards! https://t.co/FcaCP1OobU🥰💞 February 14, 2020

Infinity Ward’s playlist update also removed Tavorsk District from Ground War while the developer fixes some bugs. Gunfight Tournaments are also now live, featuring new rewards.

The Valentine’s playlists will be available until Feb. 17.