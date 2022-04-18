Call of Duty League reveals 20 teams participating in CDL Resurgence: Rebirth Island tournament finals

The Call of Duty League has revealed all 20 teams participating in this weekend’s main stage event for the $100,000 CDL Resurgence: Rebirth Island tournament.

On Sunday, April 24, the league’s 12 teams will face off with eight teams that qualified through online qualifiers to crown some new champions of Rebirth Island in the midseason break of this year’s CDL campaign.

Presenting your teams for the CDL Resurgence: Rebirth Island Main Stage!



Tune-in Sunday at 12pm ET/9am PT to see who will take the lion's share of $100K 💰



📺 https://t.co/wmB1gxuPFf pic.twitter.com/wI9GyhyOOx — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) April 18, 2022

Semifinal A will feature CDL teams Los Angeles Thieves, New York Subliners, Paris Legion, OpTic Texas, Los Angeles Guerrillas, Florida Mutineers, and qualifier teams Grev & Co., Dad Bods, Team Diverge, and JackalGetsCarried.

Meanwhile, Semifinal B will feature the CDL’s London Royal Ravens, Atlanta FaZe, Toronto Ultra, Minnesota RØKKR, Seattle Surge, and Boston Breach, with qualifiers TiberiousKhan, Haha, Underrated, and GOATs.

The prizing for the finals on April 24 includes $30,000 to the first-place team, $20,000 for second place, $15,000 for third place, and $10,000 for fourth, with all 10 teams taking home a piece of the full $100,000 pool.

The event will be played online and livestreamed on the CDL YouTube channel at 11am CT on Sunday, April 24. You can find a complete list of all the rosters on the CDL website.