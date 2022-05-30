Call of Duty League receives backlash for promoting teams to throw matches

The Call of Duty League receives backlash for promoting franchised teams throw matches during a seeding game between the Los Angeles Thieves and Florida Mutineers.

Florida Mutineers and the L.A. Thieves walked away with two wins and three losses following the conclusion of the Stage Three qualifiers. To determine which team would get seventh seed at the Stage Three Major the teams would have to play each other. Only, the two teams that they would face depending on if they lost or one sparked controversy in the community.

A loss would mean the team would have to play the Minnesota RØKKR who won all five of their qualifying matches. On the other hand, the winner would have to play OpTic Texas who had just beaten the L.A. Thieves to put them in this position.

The Call of Duty League broadcast put out a Keys to Victory for each team which typically details what each team needs to do in order to win. But this time around the graphic suggested scenarios for both Florida and L.A. that would mean they were actively throwing the match in order to not play OpTic Texas. For the Mutineers the slide suggested that they “throw in some accidental team kills” as one of the keys. Meanwhile, for the Thieves, the slide actively told them to not “bounce back from a tough L” to not have to rematch OpTic.

These slides caused immediate outrage from various figures in the community who questioned why the Call of Duty League was actively promoting for teams to throw matches.

“The stream (and most of the community) is advocating for a team to throw a match,” said Los Angeles Guerrillas player Austin “SlasheR” Liddicoat “Continue to impress me.”

“No shot I tweet a reference to this disrespectful nonsense from back in year 1 and they still allow it lmao,” said Team Operations Coordinator at Minnesota RØKKR Joey “Nubzy” DiGiacomo.

Even retired professional and co-host to the flank Christopher “Parasite” Duarte spoke out about the lack of respect towards the teams playing with a “wtf” on Twitter.