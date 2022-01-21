Call of Duty League names Esports Engine official broadcast partner for 2022 season

The Call of Duty League will be partnering with Esports Engine as its official broadcast partner for the 2022 season, the league announced today.

Esports Engine, co-founded by former Major League Gaming executives Adam Apicella and Ryan Thompson, will bring “a new and expanded pre-game show,” “always-on player POV cams, live feeds of players on the HUD while matches are in progress, and much more” to each CDL broadcast.

Excited to partner with CDL to help with broadcast and production this year.



Our team has an outsized passion for Call of Duty esports, and we're grateful to get the chance to play a small role with the CDL team. https://t.co/1WtKlTurN1 — Adam Apicella (@MrAdamAp) January 21, 2022

“For a number of years, the team at Esports Engine has worked closely with Activision Blizzard Esports to create electric and unforgettable experiences in Call of Duty esports,” said Vindex CXO and Esports Engine president and co-founder Adam Apicella. “We’re partnering with Activision Blizzard Esports to bring a number of the most skilled and passionate professionals from our team further build on Call of Duty’s legacy.”

Apicella is known to many for his pioneering work with MLG over the years. He was a familiar face at MLG events throughout his tenure with the company, which included roles as EVP of MLG properties and VP of league ops and production. His latest venture with Esports Engine is also partnered with the Halo Championship Series this year.

“I think the fans will agree that the experience with competitive CoD that Adam and his team at Esports Engine bring to the CDL is going to be invaluable and will bring our season to the next level,” said Daniel Tsay, CDL general manager. “I can’t wait to get started with the Kickoff Classic.”

The work will begin with this weekend’s CDL Kickoff Classic preseason tournament. And as part of the partnership, Esports Engine will use its studio in Ohio throughout the year to “host on-site desk talent for Major qualifier matches.”

Pumped to be working with @CODLeague again as their Official Broadcast Partner for the 2022 season!



Let's GO! #CDL2022 https://t.co/lq15BC6WKK — Esports Engine (@EsportsEng) January 21, 2022

The 2022 CDL Kickoff Classic begins today at 3pm CT.