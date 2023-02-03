Call of Duty League could reportedly leave Twitch for YouTube after Major 2

The Call of Duty League may be leaving Twitch for YouTube just months after its return to the platform, according to a report by Dexerto.

The league spent its first three years on YouTube but has been streaming from the Call of Duty Twitch channel for the first few months of the fourth season, including the ongoing Major Two tournament this weekend.

Dexerto’s report mentions that the league is planning on reuniting with YouTube, meaning Majors Three, Four, and Five, as well as the 2023 CDL Championship would be exclusive to that platform and no longer viewable on Twitch. Dot Esports reached out to the CDL regarding Dexerto’s report. The league did not have a comment.

Sources: The Call of Duty League is in talks with YouTube to renew their exclusivity partnership following Major 2.https://t.co/6YM2dNrEZb — Jacob Hale (@JakeHaleee) February 3, 2023

CoD esports has seen a spike in viewership since returning to Twitch, especially with co-streamers and watch parties, none bigger than recently retired OpTic CoD star Scump and former FaZe player ZooMaa.

LA Thieves player Octane was quick to respond to the report, saying that it would be “a huge L” for the CDL to return “back to YouTube after all the positive growth from co-streams/Twitch culture.”

If the CDL goes back to YouTube after all the positive growth from co-streams/Twitch culture that’d be a huge L. — Sam “Octane” Larew (@OctaneSam) February 3, 2023

Co-streaming of the event has been a massive success, especially for Scump, whose viewership is near or higher than the viewership for the event itself. It’s unclear how a move back to YouTube would affect co-streaming on Twitch, although LA Thieves owner Nadeshot said he had to give up his Twitch partnership to co-stream CDL matches that were broadcast on YouTube.

For now, the CDL’s Major Two can be watched exclusively on Twitch over the next three days.