Call of Duty will now snatch away your weapons if you’re caught cheating

Games that boast online modes do their best to stop hacking and cheating from taking place during matches, but seldom do they work as intended. With either poor implementation from developers or sheer persistence and skill from hackers, cheating has unfortunately become increasingly common in games like Call of Duty.

Activision has, however, released an anti-cheat system called Ricochet, which was unveiled in 2021. While certainly tackling the issue of cheaters to some degree, the team behind Ricochet has come up with more creative methods to tackle the epidemic plaguing the game. Details about the new mitigation techniques implemented in the game have been revealed via the Call of Duty website’s newest blog post.

Mitigation techniques are implemented to keep cheaters present in the game for long enough to gather data that will ultimately help Team Ricochet stop these cheaters in the future.

In Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone, the newest mitigation technique to join the existing ones is named Disarm. The new technique works by detecting the cheater/s within the game and simply taking away any sort of weapon they may possess, including their fists. This is done with the intent to “keep cheaters in game to analyze their data while reducing their ability to impact a legitimate player’s experience,” which seems straightforward and effective, for now.

While mitigation techniques do prove their worth now and then, the biggest deterrent to cheating continues to be bans. Team Ricochet has apparently banned over 180,000 cheaters since its last update in February 2022.