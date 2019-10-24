Burger King offers 15 years of free food for winning a game of Modern Warfare

A special promotion between fast-food chain Burger King and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will pit customers against Call of Duty world champion Seth “Scump” Abner and FaZe Clan owner Yousef “Apex” Abdelfattah in a match of the upcoming game.

For winning a match against the pair, Burger King promises to give fans free food from the restaurant for the next 15 years. It’s quite a prize for playing Call of Duty. But there is only one location that will be hosting the competition, and it is located in Long Beach, California.

Seth Abner on Twitter Come over and try to beat me and @FaZeApex tomorrow at the new @CallofDuty for 15 years of free @BurgerKing! Meet us at 2955 north bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA for your opportunity to win! #AD https://t.co/SUgVolfa98

Fans who wish to participate in this limited-time promotion must head to 2955 North Bellflower Blvd in Long Beach tomorrow. There’s bound to be a lot of participants showing up, so getting there early seems to be your best bet.

The promotion hints at a revamp of the Burger King into a temporary reference to the in-game Modern Warfare 2 location Burger Town, most notable for its appearance in the single-player mission “Wolverines.”