Best TAQ-56 CDL loadouts: Best MW2 attachments for TAQ-56 according to the pros

The TAQ-56 assault rifle is already considered one of the top ARs in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s arsenal of weapons, but recent developments could see its usage increase even more in professional play.

Late in the evening of Dec. 6, the pro players in the Call of Duty League voted to move the M4 into the Gentleman’s Agreement list, a list of weapons, attachments, and items that pros agree not to use during official CDL matches and scrims.

The changes occurred after much public discussion about the overreliance on the M4 in the CDL meta. Pro players like Vegas Legion’s Temp and FaZe’s SlasheR tweeted out their lack of fondness for the M4-heavy meta, and after some public controversy regarding which teams wanted to actually GA the M4, it finally made its way onto the list.

This opened the path for the TAQ-56 to become a reliable part of the AR meta in MW2. For those looking to jump on that path early, here are some attachment loadouts you can try out now based on what the CDL pros are using.

Octane’s TAQ-56 loadout

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Stock: TX XLINE Pro

TX XLINE Pro Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

Sam “Octane” Larew of the reigning CDL champion L.A. Thieves uses a TAQ-56 loadout that prioritizes increased damage, range, and accuracy. But using all of his attachments outside of private matches will require you to level up the TAQ battle rifle and marksman variants.

Methodz’s TAQ-56 loadout

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

Pro CoD veteran and Boston Breach player Anthony “Methodz” Zinni shares the same barrel and rear grip on his TAQ-56 loadout as Octane, but his attachments are more geared toward maximizing accuracy, most notably through sacrificing potential damage range for accuracy and bullet velocity by using 5.56 High Velocity ammunition.

Drazah’s TAQ-56 loadout

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

Demo Cleanshot Grip Stock: TV Cardinal Stock

Another member of the reigning champion L.A. Thieves, Zack “Drazah” Jordan uses an almost identical version of the TAQ-56 as Methodz but with one key difference: removing the muzzle and replacing it with the TV Cardinal Stock. This sacrifices some recoil control but gives him more aim walking and sprint speed.