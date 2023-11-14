It's more than just an extra number.

Modern Warfare 3 fans have been long-acquainted with the Striker SMG, but its sibling the Striker 9 is also a solid SMG in MW3, especially when using the best Striker 9 loadout.

According to its in-game description, the Striker 9 is a “combat SMG” that “handles like a carbine while taking advantage of the low recoil and versatility of 9mm rounds.” Its low recoil is the key here and the main reason why you may choose it over the Striker.

Here’s what we think is the best Striker-9 loadout in MW3.

Best Striker 9 loadout and class setup in MW3

Slightly different than the original. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Striker 9 is very similar to the Striker, but the former has a higher base damage, fire rate, range, and mobility. The key is the fire rate, which is markedly higher, while the other differences are negligible. It’s a very formidable SMG in MW3.

Best Striker 9 attachments in MW3

Muzzle: L4R Flash Hider

L4R Flash Hider Barrel: Striker Elite Long Barrel

Striker Elite Long Barrel Underbarrel: XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop

XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

I think these five attachments work best with the Striker 9 because they turn it into a bit of a laser beam thanks to a big increase in recoil control, and with slight increases in damage, range, and handling.

Where the Striker sometimes falters is its slower fire rate. That’s not an issue with the Striker 9, which is like drinking a Double Tap Root Beer from Zombies when it comes to firing at a faster clip in comparison. Because of this, I think the 40 Round Mag is necessary.

Best Striker 9 class setup in MW3

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Handgun: Renetti

Renetti Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Field Equipment: Trophy System or Dead Silence

Gloves: Commando Gloves

Commando Gloves Boots: Tactical Pads

Tactical Pads Gear: Tac Mask

A bog standard class setup in MW3 works just fine for the Striker 9, an SMG that is accentuated by a fast-paced playstyle on the game’s smaller maps. Commando Gloves let you reload while sprinting and Tactical Pads help you slide away from harm’s way, while the Tac Mask prevents you from being stunned too hard by tacticals.

Thanks to the Striker 9’s strong recoil control, I find myself able to hold my own at mid-range better than I can with the Striker, but this is still a weapon that’s best suited for close-range fights on objectives like in Hardpoint or Domination.