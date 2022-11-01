Assault rifles are the meat and potatoes of most loadouts in Call of Duty. And in Modern Warfare 2, the recipe for success hasn’t changed much.

The game currently has eight options in the category for players to choose from and they all have their own strengths and weaknesses that will make the difference on the battlefield. Usually, rifles are a great middle-ground for those who want a solution for multiple ranges. But which of the bunch have stood out among the rest of the pack?

Here are the best assault rifles in Modern Warfare 2 at launch.

STB 556

Screengrab via Activision

In close-to-mid-range encounters, the STB 556 is a monster that can challenge all kinds of weapons thanks to its high fire rate, good damage profile, and accuracy. The STB can easily erase enemies from 17 to 46 meters with a time-to-kill of 243 milliseconds, according to Sym.gg. In longer-range battles, however, the weapon struggles a bit with a pretty significant damage drop-off past 27 meters.

Kastov-74u

Screengrab via Activision

Originally categorized as a submachine gun in previous titles, the Kastov-74u has all the mobility and handling of an SMG with all of the assault rifle attachments. If you like to run and gun around the map, this is a good choice—even with the relatively slow fire rate—since it also has some of the highest damage numbers in the class, providing a two-shot kill if you hit a headshot within your spray.

M4

Screengrab via Activision

As the first weapon that you get to fire in Modern Warfare 2, the M4 is the classic jack-of-all-trades assault rifle that most people will use while first leveling up in multiplayer. With decent accuracy in close-to-mid-range fights and the fastest fire rate in its class, the M4 is a great choice for anyone looking for a comfortable rifle that can be easily controlled during firefights.

TAQ-56

Screengrab via Activision

The TAQ-56 might have the second slowest fire rate of any assault rifle, but its relative accuracy and decent damage profile in longer-range engagements more than make up for it. If you’re holding down long sight lines, the TAQ can be a great choice for anyone looking for a weapon that can laser down enemies running around the map.

Kastov 762

Screengrab via Activision

Absolutely destructive in capabilities, the Kastov 762 brings some of the highest damage in its class along with great range, making it a perfect choice for any player looking to run down their enemies. With a picturesque time-to-kill and multiple different attachments at a soldier’s disposal, this weapon can be used in several different scenarios, with its only downside being its relatively strong recoil and slow fire rate.