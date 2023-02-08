Call of Duty players know what to expect from seasonal drops at this point. There’s going to be a new battle pass, new weapons, new maps, and maybe some balance changes.

A slew of new game modes are also coming to Modern Warfare 2 in its new season, though. And when we say “new,” we mean modes in several previous CoD titles that are just now making their way into the latest entry in the series.

The #CODBlog has everything you need to know about Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII Season 02 👉 https://t.co/7IPLy2iMju



🌊 Resurgence is back on Ashika Island

📈 Grind to the top with MP Ranked Play

🎯 Infected and Gun Game return

🔥 Major BR changes including 1v1 Gulag pic.twitter.com/sz7uLLItCC — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 8, 2023

Ranked play is just the beginning when it comes to new modes in MW2. Since the hardcore, sweaty players have a mode to grind, it’s only fair for Infinity Ward to add several new party modes for casual players and pubstompers alike to enjoy solo or with friends, too.

Here are all of the game modes being added to MW2 in season two.

All new game modes in MW2 season two

Infected

Image via Activision

“In Infected, Operators must avoid the chosen Infected player at all costs,” Activision said. “Every survivor eliminated joins the Infected team until none remain or until the five-minute time period elapses. Jump into this game mode with friends or make some of your own in the 18-person lobby… Just don’t get too attached to those who may wind up joining the infected ranks.”

Infected first invaded the bloodstream of CoD players back in MW3 in 2011, and it’s back again for some loud late-night fun.

Gun Game

Image via Activision

“One of three party game modes launching in season, Gun Game is a competition of overall gun skill,” Activision said. “Every ranged elimination awards a different weapon, while melee eliminations put your opponent one weapon back on the 18-weapon rotation. Show off your prowess with a variety of weapon categories, then finish the job with a Throwing Knife to win.”

Black Ops 1 introduced Gun Game to CoD as an official mode in the highly-addictive Wager Match mode. Wagers aren’t here, but the mode is back for a lot of classic and intense gameplay moments.

Grind

Image via Activision

“Grind is Kill Confirmed with an added twist: enemy dog tags are stackable and must be banked at one of two fixed locations,” Activision said. “Bank multiple dog tags at once to maximize point gains, but be sure to stay alive to avoid giving the enemy a ton of tags.”

Grind is another MW3 original, returning to the franchise in the new era of CoD.

Hardcore

Image via Activision

“The initial Hardcore playlist will feature a mix of traditional modes with the classic ruleset veterans of the franchise are familiar with, including decreased health that cannot be replenished outside of Stim shots, as well as a limited HUD,” Activision said. “Whether you appreciate a more realistic FPS experience or want a place to hit those Longshots for Platinum Camos, head into Hardcore and be sure to watch your six.”

Tier 1, the current replacement for Hardcore mode, is gone at the beginning of season two. Hardcore fans will be happy to know the traditional mode is replacing it for good.

Drop Zone (in-season)

Image via Activision

“A derivative of Hardpoint, Drop Zone sends a Care Package down into occupied Drop Zone areas every 15 seconds,” Activision said. “Perfect for those wanting to ramp up their Killstreak elimination numbers or who just love pure chaos, expect this to be among the modes available in weekly Playlist rotations at launch.”

Yet another mode made famous in MW3, Drop Zone is wildly fun for players who love throwing their bodies at objectives.

All or Nothing

Image via Activision

“With only Throwing Knives and a pistol with no ammo, can you rack up 20 eliminations to win this special Free-for-All party game mode?” Activision said. “Every Operator gets additional Perks starting with Scavenger, which allows for ammo pickups after the first elimination. Like other party game modes, feel free to bring the squad in or make new ‘friends’ in the lobby.”

There’s plenty of fun to be had in this mode where the name says it all. It’s coming to the game sometime midseason.

One in the Chamber (in-season)

Image via Activision

“As the name implies, every Operator gets a handgun with one bullet in the chamber for this Free-for-All variant,” Activision said. “Every elimination awards an additional bullet, and Operators only have three respawns. Ensure your aim is true and practice good trigger discipline; the Operator with the most eliminations wins.”

This mode will also be added in-season, likely in the big midseason update in March.

Season two of MW2 launches on Feb. 15.