All daily login rewards during The Haunting in MW2 and Warzone

Modern Warfare 2 is going out with a bang the game’s sixth and spookiest season, The Haunting, which includes a new limited-time in-game event with tons of rewards for players to earn. Aside from the usual seasonal battle pass, players will also be able to earn new items by collecting and redeeming souls, as well as mastery challenges.

The Haunting also features a highly difficult but highly rewarding operation called Operation Nightmare, which tasks players with loading into Warzone in Al Mazrah and investigating various locations to lure out and defeat terrifying wanted nightmares like The Butcher and Ghost Train. There’s a lot to grind during this event, but there are also rewards you can get just by logging in each day.

Here are all of the daily rewards available to those who log into Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone during The Haunting event.

All daily login rewards during The Haunting

Day one: Happy Pumpkin weapon charm

Happy Pumpkin weapon charm Day two: Evil Goat emblem

Evil Goat emblem Day three: Double Weapon XP token

Double Weapon XP token Day four: Eye Contact weapon sticker

Eye Contact weapon sticker Day five: War Snake calling card

War Snake calling card Day six: Triplets, Kinda weapon sticker

Triplets, Kinda weapon sticker Day seven: Hell’s Army loading screen

Hell’s Army loading screen Day eight: Double Battle Pass XP token

Double Battle Pass XP token Day nine: Halloween Witch weapon sticker

Halloween Witch weapon sticker Day 10: Nightmare Sweats weapon blueprint

One reward can be claimed each day you log in, up until 20 days after the event starts, meaning you have until Oct. 31, or Halloween, to collect all 10. You don’t have to log in on all 10 of the first 10 days of the event, but you do need to log in on 10 of the 20 applicable days to receive all rewards.

And if you’re worried about spending all your XP tokens in MW2 this season before MW3 launches, don’t be; all your XP tokens for weapons and battle pass progress will carry over to MW3 if you want to save them for the game’s first season.

