Activision offers update from RICOCHET Call of Duty anti-cheat team

Call of Duty’s anti-cheat team, dubbed Team RICOCHET, offered its first post-launch update regarding Call of Duty: Vanguard and the future update coming to Warzone.

In the post-launch progress report blog post, Team RICOCHET focused heavily on the now. RICOCHET Anti-Cheat is active in Vanguard, and bans have already started to come down since the game released a week ago.

Anti-cheat reminder, #TeamRICOCHET is live! We are enforcing anti-cheat security measures in #Vanguard already, including issuing account bans and resolving exploits related to XP earn rates & unlocks. More to come.



Want to fry the competition with a high-level unlock? Earn it!

“The RICOCHET Anti-Cheat team continues to actively monitor Call of Duty: Vanguard, issuing bans throughout launch,” the blog post said. “Additionally, in coordination with Sledgehammer Games, #TeamRICOCHET has worked to resolve exploits related to XP earn rates and unlocks.”

Team RICOCHET says that players reporting suspected cheaters is crucial to identify and/or confirm cheaters, collect valuable information about cheating behavior, and prioritize security enforcement.

The team also said it’s changing the security enforcement policy in Vanguard, resulting in much harsher penalties for repeat offenders.

With Warzone’s Pacific update less than a month away, Team RICOCHET also said it has expanded its enforcement process, “resulting in more frequent ban waves that halt game access to cheaters and account resellers.”

“Extreme or repeated violations of the security policy – such as in-game cheating – may result in a permanent suspension of all accounts,” the post said. “Additionally, any attempt to hide, disguise, or obfuscate your identity or the identity of your hardware devices may also result in a permanent suspension. Permanent suspensions for security infractions may now apply franchise wide, including Call of Duty: Vanguard as well as any past, present, and future titles in the Call of Duty franchise.”

Warzone’s Pacific update is due to launch on Dec. 3, with 24-hour early access going live on Dec. 2 for Vanguard owners.