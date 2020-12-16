Activision is giving out double XP for the holidays in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

The holidays are the perfect time to grind. Activision has announced double XP periods in the coming weeks for both Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.
The first period of double XP will be for PlayStation players beginning on Dec. 17, a day early. The other platforms will gain double XP on Dec. 18 and the period will run through Dec. 22.
Double battle pass XP, helping players level up their season pass, will run from Dec. 22 through Dec. 28. Warzone will also have double pass XP beginning Christmas day.
Activision also announced a free access period for Black Ops Cold War. From Dec. 17 to 24, there will be free access to a sampling of the game’s multiplayer modes.
The new season in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone went live today, boasting new maps, weapons, Operators, and 100 tiers of unlocks in the first season’s battle pass.
The full upcoming holiday schedule for double XP and double battle pass XP can be found below:
- Dec. 17 at 12pm CT through Dec. 21 at 12pm CT: Double XP will be live in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer and Warzone only on PlayStation.
- Dec. 18 at 12pm CT through Dec. 21 at 12pm CT: Double XP and double weapon XP will be live in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on all platforms.
- Dec. 22 at 12pm CT through Dec. 28 at 12pm CT: Double battle pass XP will be live in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer on all platforms.
- Dec. 25 at 12pm CT through Dec. 28 at 12pm CT: Double battle pass XP will be live in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone on all platforms.