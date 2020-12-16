Activision is giving out double XP for the holidays in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

Holiday vacation is all about the grind.

The holidays are the perfect time to grind. Activision has announced double XP periods in the coming weeks for both Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

The first period of double XP will be for PlayStation players beginning on Dec. 17, a day early. The other platforms will gain double XP on Dec. 18 and the period will run through Dec. 22.

Image via Activision

Double battle pass XP, helping players level up their season pass, will run from Dec. 22 through Dec. 28. Warzone will also have double pass XP beginning Christmas day.

Activision also announced a free access period for Black Ops Cold War. From Dec. 17 to 24, there will be free access to a sampling of the game’s multiplayer modes.

The new season in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone went live today, boasting new maps, weapons, Operators, and 100 tiers of unlocks in the first season’s battle pass.

The full upcoming holiday schedule for double XP and double battle pass XP can be found below: